Cardi B On Why She Stopped Talking About Politics: 'Tired Of Getting Bashed'

Rapper/songwriter Cardi B has always been vocal about her political opinions over the years. The WAP rapper had openly slammed former US President Donald Trump and has also attended sit in interviews with the current President Joe Biden and 2020 election candidate Bernie Sanders. A user on Twitter recently asked Cardi B why she did not talk much about politics like she used to. The Bodak Yellow rapper responded to the user and explained her reason.

Cardi B on why she doesn't talk about politics now

A user on Twitter tagged Cardi B and asked her why she did not talk much about politics like she use to. They wrote, "@iamcardib Used to TALK ABOUT POLITICS & POLITICAL MATTERS! WHAT HAPPENED WITH THAT ?!??." The rapper responded to the question and said that she was tired of getting bashed by the Republicans. She wrote, "I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for."

I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for. https://t.co/Vhgsm9kvzS — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 15, 2021

Cardi B has always been vocal about the rights of black people and as per Buzz Feed, the rapper in her sit-down interview with Joe Biden in August 2020 asked justice for black people. She said, "I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I'm tired of it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too. If you kill somebody who doesn’t have a weapon on them, you go to jail. You know what? If I kill somebody, I’ve got to go to jail. You gotta go to jail, too. That's what I want."

Cardi B and husband Offset welcome second child

Meanwhile, Cardi B welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband Offset earlier this year in September. The duo already shares a daughter, Kulture, whom she gave birth to in July 2018. Her most recent on-screen appearance was in the ninth instalment of the popular franchise Fast & Furious, F9. In February 2021, Cardi B released Up, her second single from her upcoming studio album. A music video for the single was released alongside it. The song debuted at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the highest debut for a solo female rap song since Lauryn Hill in 1998. The song also debuted at number one on the Rolling Stone Top 100, becoming both Cardi B's second number-one single and second number-one debut, as well as the first time a female rapper debuts atop the chart with a solo song.

(Image: AP)