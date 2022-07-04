Cardi B Opens Up About Her Favourite BTS Member; Fans Root For Collaboration

American Rapper Cardi B is an avid social media user and often indulges in interactive sessions with her fans. The 29-year-old musician has created a massive buzz online after the release of her much-awaited single Hot Sh*t. To celebrate the release of her single, Cardi B yet again had a special Q&A session with her fans. During the session, the much-loved rapper spoke about an array of topics, however, what caught fans' attention was when Cardi revealed her favourite member from BTS.

Cardi B reveals her favourite BTS member

Cardi B is a big-time BTS fan as the Please Me singer is often seen expressing her love for the Korean boy band on numerous occasions. Recently, during a fan interaction when the singer was asked about her favourite BTS member, Cardi B responded with a photo of Jimin, who is one of the four vocalists in BTS.

After learning about the Bodak Yellow singer's favourite BTS member, fans took to their Twitter handles and expressed their excitement about a future collaboration between Cardi and BTS' Jimin.

Take a look at fans' reactions

Cardi B , We want cooperation between you and Jimin . — خلـود ¹³ 🃏⇄ (@jiminmylifey) July 4, 2022

JIMIN AND CARDI B COLLAB.. WHEN?! 🥰 — Brendassaboia (@Brendassaboia) July 3, 2022

Now if it doesnt give us a collab.. 🧐



After 'Run Bts' jimin parts now im obsessed jimin release collab with that style with Cardi B



My fav Billboard song is #WithYou by #BTSJIMIN #JIMIN of #BTS (@BTS_twt ) and sungwoon

PJM1 IS COMING

Jimin Global IT BOY https://t.co/qJhFDAJ1EC — IA/JM JACKSON¹³👑KING OF POP (@JiminKpopKING) July 2, 2022

Earlier in an interaction with Variety, Cardi B opened up about her and her daughter's love for BTS. She said, "I like BTS a lot, but let me tell you something. My daughter likes BTS a lot a lot. Like, ‘Mommy, mommy, put [on] the song.’ And it’s like, I already know what she’s talking about."

Cardi B releases the much-awaited track Hot Sh*t

Cardi B recently released her much-awaited track Hot Sh*t which also features Kanye West and Lil Durk. The track marked Cardi B's first single in 2022 and has already become a fan favourite. The song celebrates her independence as well as her musical career. In the track, she raps, "Either way you slice it, bottom line, I’m the top b***h/New Chanel, I rock it, twist and it ain’t even out yet." She further added, "All this jewellery at the grocery store, I’m obnoxious/Bought a home and closin’ on another, I know I’m blessed."

Moreover, rapper Kanye West also reflects on his personal life in the track as he gives an indirect mention of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his four children. In one of the lines, Kanye said, "I’m just sayin’ now I start to get used to the pain," referencing his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Watch the song here:

