Cardi B Responds To "queerbaiting" Allegations Made Against Her And Normani

Cardi B recently opened up about allegations of "queerbaiting" made against her and singer Normani, due to a scene in their music video for their song Wild Side. The rapper, in her music video, was pictured naked with Normani with a Rolling Stone article describing it as "naked and gyrating against one another." Cardi took to social media to talk about how allegations like these can be problematic for artists.

According to E!, activist Leo Herrera described "queerbaiting" as:

when a celebrity or a public figure capitalizes on the suspicion that they may be romantically involved with another same-sex person for the sake of publicity, promotion or a capitalistic gain

Cardi B on "queerbaiting" allegations

On July 23, Rolling Stone published an article about how singers like Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas, and Ariana Grande have been accused of queerbaiting. The article in question also mentioned Cardi B's recent collaboration with Normani and the criticism it received on Instagram for "queerbaiting." However, Cardi B decided to shut down these allegations by taking to her social media and responding.

Cardi B, who has always been open about her bisexuality, took to her Twitter handle to respond to Rolling Stone and the allegations made against her and Normani. Cardi wrote about how she has always been honest about her sexuality and "queerbaiting" is just a "new word" that people are overusing. She also talked about how these kinds of allegations are problematic because they pressure artists to speak about experiences relating to their sexuality that they're not comfortable with.

Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right ?Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls .All of a sudden “queer baiting” is the new word & people use it to the ground ! https://t.co/M3kn4NyJBs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 23, 2021

I don’t like this new “queer baiting” word.I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about.If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 23, 2021

According to a report by People Magazine, the issue of "queerbaiting" is something Cardi has already addressed in the past. The artiste had collaborated with Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX on Girls, in 2018. The song talked about gender fluidity and had lyrics like "I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls."

The report also mentions how, back in 2018, Cardi wrote about how her intentions were never to cause harm or hurt anyone. She also wrote about how she herself had, had (sexual) experiences with other women. She also spoke about how in the past she had used words that were "offensive to the LGBT community," however, she also added, "Not everybody knows the correct 'terms' to use. I learned and i stopped using it"

