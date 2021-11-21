Cardi B Reveals Daughter Kulture A BTS Fan, Hints Possible Collaboration With Boy Band

Rapper Cardi B is all set to host the upcoming edition of American Music Awards 2021 (AMAs) that will take place on November 22. As the rapper spoke about her upcoming hosting and revealed that not only she but her daughter Kulture was also a big fan of the South Korean boyband BTS. Cardi added that she was excited to see them perform and hinted at a possible collaboration with the boys.

Cardi B reveals her daughter is fan of BTS

In an interview with Variety, while talking about her upcoming hosting gig at AMAs 2021, Cardi B revealed that her daughter Kulture was huge fan of BTS. She said, "I like BTS a lot, but let me tell you something. My daughter likes BTS a lot. Like, "Mommy, mommy, put [on] the song," and it’s like, I already know what she’s talking about.

The rapper also shared that she almost collaborated with BTS and was asked she would make a song with them in the future. Cardi replied and said, "Maybe. I was supposed to be on a record with them, but I had just released a record and then it was going to smash with the time. But I love them."

Cardi has three nominations at this year’s show, favourite female hip-hop artist and two nominations for her song Ias favourite music video and favourite hip-hop song, while, BTS is up for artist of the year at the AMAs. BTS will also be performing at AMAs, they were earlier slated to perform Butter remix with Megan Thee Stallion but she announced that she had cancelled the performance due to personal reasons.

The Body singer took to her Twitter on Saturday and wrote, "Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!"

Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend 😭😭I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!💜 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo will also be performing a yet-to-be-named song from her freshman album, and Bad Bunny, announced a world-premiere performance of his song Lo Siento BB. Rodrigo tops the 2021 American Music Awards nominations with seven nominations while Bad Bunny has six nominations. The Weeknd scored six nods, with Doja Cat and Giveon also landing five nominations. Taylor Swift is nominated in three categories and holds the record of most AMA wins of any artist ever.

