Cardi B Shows Off Impressive Birkin's Handbag Collection In New Video; Watch

Rapper singer Cardi B is known for her bold and unique fashion sense. The Up singer recently took to her Instagram to show off her collection of handbags. In the video, Cardi B was seen posing with her Berkin's bag collection of different colours and patterns. Cardi B, who recently dropped her hit single Up, will soon be seen in the latest edition of Fast and Furious called F9.

Cardi B shows off her Berkin's collection

Cardi B's Instagram recently featured a video in which the rapper could be seen showing off her expensive collection of Berkin's handbag. The video was a compilation of Cardi B's various looks. The rapper showed off her handbags collection which featured her Berkin's in several different colours and patterns. While sharing the video, she asked netizens to pick their favourite colour from her collection.

Fans react to Cardi B's bag collection

Fans quickly reacted to Cardi B's latest Instagram post and left their comments. Most of the fans were in awe of the singer's collection. While one fan used a funny catchphrase and wrote "tell me you're rich without telling me you're rich", another pointed out that Cardi's dog made a cameo in the video.

Cardi B in F9

I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9 .I haven’t seen my scenes yet! That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in.I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD ! Can I get a ALL THE TIME ? !!!! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 15, 2021

Cardi B will soon be seen in the 9th edition of the Fast and Furious movie called F9. Not much is known about Cardi's character from the movie, but recently the singer expressed her excitement over the same. The rapper took to her Twitter and tweeted that she had not yet seen her scenes in the movie but was really excited to watch the film. Cardi in her tweet wrote "I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9. I haven’t seen my scenes yet! That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in. I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD! Can I get an ALL THE TIME." Apart from Cardi B, the movie also features Vin Diesel in the lead along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron in prominent roles.

