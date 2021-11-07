Cardi B Smitten By Robert Pattinson, Screams In Excitement On Meeting Him; Watch Video

Cardi B seems to be a big Robert Pattinson fan. The rapper could not hold her excitement when she bumped into the Twilight star at a recent event.

So much so, that she was reminded of her teenage days. The Grammy winner took to Twitter to share her fangirl moment.

Cardi B's fangirl moment with Robert Pattinson

Cardi B posted a video from a celebratory event, when she was dressed in a black dress. She recorded the selfie video and introduced Robert Pattinson with the words, "Come on, look at my friend, guys."

The actor came in the frame, dressed all suited up, and made a goofy expression. The Bodak Yellow artist screamed like a 'teen' and captioned the post. 'Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen!'

Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen! pic.twitter.com/a7vEk7zA4I — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 6, 2021

The union took place at an event held in Beverly Hills to honour a magazine editor-in-chief. Among the other attendees of the event were Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Salma Hayek, Serena Williams and others. One could see people dancing behind Cardi B in the video.

Cardi B has been in the news over her interactions with some other actors in recent days. One was when she received a special letter and a cap from Joe Goldberg, the psychopath in the popular Netflix series You. In the letter he mentioned how she had a 'way with social media' and called her 'meaningful', 'substantive', 'authentic', 'nuanced' and more. 'You keep me on my toes,' he wrote in the letter. He also hoped that she doesn't disappear.

How Joe found my new house adress ?😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1FFy43tvWv — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 5, 2021

The rapper quipped and asked how he had come to know about her new house address. The letter came after Penn Badgley, the actor playing Joe, and Cardi B bonded recently on Twitter, where she first expressed excitement that he knew her when he spoke about her at an event, and on Netflix’s “In Conversation with YOU” event in Manila, Philippines.

Cardi B also reacted to Kal Penn, who recently came out as gay, tweeting that he dreamt about the rapper officiating his wedding to Josh Hall. She said that she was 'licensed' to do that.