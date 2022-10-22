Cardi B Wins Lawsuit Over Mixtape Cover, Rapper Says She Is 'beyond Grateful'

American rapper Cardi B has finally won a 5-year-long legal battle over the cover art for one of her mixtapes. Cardi B released her first mixtape titled Gangsta Bi**h Music, Vol. 1. KSR published it on March 7th, 2016 soon after which the rapper was sued by a model, named Kevin Michael Brophy, allegedly utilising his image without his consent on the mixtape's cover art. Brophy had been seeking $5 million from Cardi, but the ruling has left him empty-handed.

On October 21, 2022, a California federal jury found in favour of Cardi B. After a 4-day trial, the jury rejected claims that the musician misused a man’s image on the cover of her first 2016 mixtape album. The rapper walked smiling ear to ear while heading out from the court when she thanked everyone who supported her during the trial. As per TMZ, she said,

'I want to thank my legal team': Cardi B

"First of all I want to thank my legal team. I also wanna thank the judges and juries because this has been a very long four days. I was pretty nervous because both teams' lawyers were amazing. I just wanna thank God and the juries for having me this victory."

CB claimed that she had intended to curse at Brophy if she had won, but now that she has, she said that she lacks the will to do it and is instead sending him her best wishes. Cardi B also headed to her Twitter and expressed gratitude over the win in the case. She tweeted,

"I just won this lawsuit. I am so emotional right now. I wanna kiss God's feet right now. I am beyond grateful."

I just won this lawsuit …Im soo emotional right now 🥲…I wanna kiss Gods feet right now …..IM BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 21, 2022

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IAMCARDIB