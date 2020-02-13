Cardi B's Best Dance Songs That Will Make You Go 'I Like It'

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B is one of those singers who hit the top 10 Billboard charts after she dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Bodak Yellow is unquestionably Cardi B's most popular song, but the whole of Invasion of Privacy is making serious waves, with passionate songs as well as trunk-busting songs. Here are some of the top-rated loud remixes and dance numbers of the Hip Hop rapper, Cardi B.

“I Like It” ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

The spicy single by Cardi B was considered one of the best songs of the American rapper. I Like It Like That is a song from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. The song has over one billion views on Youtube till date. The official music video really takes things to the next level as the trio parties like there’s no tomorrow.

ALSO READ | Cardi B's Experimental Looks Prove The Singer Can Pull Off Any Outfit; See Pics

“Bartier Cardi” ft. 21 Savage

The dance song released in the year 2019 is also from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Not long after dropping a glamorous visual to accompany the track, Cardi B's Bartier Cardi went viral over the social media making her the record-breaking queen. Since then, she has been keeping herself busy by racking up awards and winning the rap game ahead of all her competitors.

ALSO READ | Cardi B wears 'gimp suit' for Paris Fashion Week, netizens divided

"Money"

Cardi B delivered this perfectly packaged direct heap anthem in October 2019. Money is also one of Cardi B's best songs from the year 2019, gaining 93 million views on YouTube. This rap song was also considered as her record-breaking song.

ALSO READ | Cardi B to join politics? Rapper plans to 'shake the table' by becoming part of Congress

“Lick” ft. Offset

Lick is Cardi B's best song from her mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2. The song features Offset, Cardi B's husband, rapping alongside her. The music video is set in a casino oozing with old-school glamour. However, the song just has 12 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Cardi B tweets about applying for Nigerian citizenship, Nigerian government responds

Promo Image Credits: Instagram - Card B

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.