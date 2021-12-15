Cardi B's Birthday Post For 'great Confidant And Advisor' Offset Is All Things Love; See

Pop legend Cardi B penned a heartwarming note for husband Offset on his 30th birthday, expressing that she's eternally grateful for having him as a partner, a great confidant and an advisor. She shared a series of pictures and videos showcasing the duo's intimate moments as well as their quality time with their children. Cardi further mentioned that she loves the man Offset is becoming, noting that he supported her tremendously in the journey with their two babies.

The WAP rapper wished him well for his future endeavours and hoped that he continues to thrive. "I'm so excited for the world to see what you got coming", she wrote. Cardi B and Offset got married in September 2017. They are blessed with two children- a three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, and a one-month-old son, whose name is yet to be revealed.

Cardi B pens a heartwarming note on husband Offset's 30th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Cardi shared unseen glimpses of the duo and wrote, "Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey with our two babies."

Towards the end, she sent across best wishes to her husband and wrote, "May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party."

Cardi B welcomed her second child with Offset on September 4 this year. Apart from sharing children with Cardi B, Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from his previous relationships.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @IAMCARDIB