Cardi B's Latest Track 'Hot Sh*t' Is Inspired By Late WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka? Read

American Rapper Cardi B took the internet by storm following the release of her much-awaited track Hot Sh*t, which also features Kanye West and Lil Durk. The track which marks the musician's first single in 2022 has already managed to create a massive buzz online and is topping charts. With the song receiving an overwhelming response from fans, Cardi B recently opened up about its reference to late WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka.

Cardi B opens up about Jimmy Snuka

Cardi B's latest track Hot Sh*t's lyrics has become the talk of the town ever since it was released on 1st July. The song is a trending point of discussion among netizens these days. The song's lyrics garnered fans' attention. One of the lyrics stated, "Now this that hot sh*t, Jimmy Snuka off the top rope, superfly sh*t"

Post its release, fans took to Twitter and asked Cardi B regarding the reference behind adding this particular line in the song. To this, the latter responded and revealed that she is a big fan of professional wrestling. Cardi B wrote in her tweet, "YES I LOVE WRESTLING….I kinda wonder if this new generation was going to know who I’m talking about"

YES I LOVE WRESTLING….I kinda wonder if this new generation was going to know who I’m talking about https://t.co/fynSMHUylG — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 1, 2022

Jimmy Snuka’s daughter, Tamina Snuka, also reacted to the tweet. Tamina wrote, "I know who you talking about."

I know who you talking about😏🤟🏽 https://t.co/2fe1dO3lJn — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) July 2, 2022

More about the song Hot Sh*t

Cardi B has opened her heart out on several topics in her latest track Hot Sh*t. The song celebrates her independence as well as her musical career. In the track, she raps, "Either way you slice it, bottom line, I’m the top bi**h/New Chanel, I rock it, twist and it ain’t even out yet." She further added, "All this jewellery at the grocery store, I’m obnoxious/Bought a home and closin’ on another, I know I’m blessed."

Along with Cardi, rapper Kanye West also brought his personal life to the track as he referred to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and four children. The Donda rapper could be heard saying, "I’m just sayin’ now I start to get used to the pain," referencing his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The rapper further added humour to the track as he added, "Til one day I say, 'f– it', brought my masseuse on the plane."

