Carlyn From Z-Girls Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Von Ordoña

Carlyn is popularly known as one of the Z-Girls members. The artist recently revealed that she is having her first child with her husband Von Ordoña. The singer also shared a series of pictures with him as she revealed the news. Take a look at the photos of Carlyn and Von Ordoña.

Carlyn from Z-Girls announced that she is expecting her first child

Carlyn took to her Instagram handle to announce that she is expecting her first child with her husband Von Ordoña. In the first few pictures, Carlyn posed with her husband while she wrote in the caption, "Welcoming our little one in December." The singer wore a yellow floral maxi gown while Von wore a tropical print shirt in the photos. They also shot a video of themselves spending time with each other. She wrote that this was a new chapter of their lives together. Take a look at the photos of Carlyn and Von Ordoña.

Reactions to Carlyn's pregnancy news

As soon as Carlyn announced the news, her fans and several other celebrities wrote all things nice. They congratulated her and her husband as they shared a piece of news. They also mentioned that the couple looked adorable in the photos and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on Carlyn from Z-Girls' Instagram post.

Her husband Von Ordoña also announced the news of his social media handle. The couple was seen wearing matching unicorn jumpsuits. They posed on their bed with her sonography reports. His fans congratulated them in the comment section of the post.

A sneak peek into Carlyn's Instagram handle

Recently, Carlyn shared a few photos with Von Ordoña while they were spending time on a boat. She wore a white summer dress with frills while Von Ordoña wore a beige shirt with brown pants. He paired his outfit with a beige hat. She wrote that he was the reason for her happiness.

The singer also shared a picture wishing him on his birthday. They wore matching beige hoodies with a Mickey Mouse print over them. The couple posed for the selfie in their car.

