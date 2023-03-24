Carnatic Singer Bombay Jayashri Suffers Brain Aneurysm, Undergoes Surgery In UK

Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri suffered a brain aneurysm. She was reportedly found unconscious in her hotel room in the UK and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. She underwent surgery for brain aneurysm. The Oscar-nominated singer was slated to perform at London's Tung auditorium, Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, University of Liverpool on Friday.

Bombay Jayashri's family shares health update

Bombay Jayashri's family took to Twitter to request support and privacy as the singer recovers. The reps promised further updates on her health and urged everyone to not spread rumours about her health. Another more detailed health update was soon shared on social media. It was revealed that Jayashri had in fact suffered a brain aneurysm and had to undergo surgery for the same. The short update concluded with an optimistic message about her needing a few days for rest and recovery.

Bombay Jayashri Health Update

Bombay Jayashri had a health set back in the United Kingdom where she is currently touring for her concerts. She underwent a surgical procedure for an aneurysm.

She is currently stable and recovering well, she requires rest for a couple of days…. — N. Ram (@nramind) March 24, 2023

Bombay Jayashri is stable and recovering well

Bombay Jayashri's official Instagram handle was updated with the latest news on her health and recovery. Apart from relaying the incident at hand in short, the official statement also thanked the National Health Service in the United Kingdom for their hands-on efficiency along with the artistes Bombay Jayashri was surrounded with when the incident occurred. The statement further asked for love, support and above all privacy from fans and followers as Jayashri takes her time to make a full recovery.

Earlier in the week, the veteran singer had also announced herself as the designate this year for the honour of Sangita Kalanidhi, by the Music Academy. Jayashri had also been awarded the Padma Shri in 2021, the fourth highest civilian award in India.