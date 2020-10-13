'Cats' Movie Cast: Take A Look At All Stars Who Were Seen In Film & Their Characters

Cats is a musical movie that came out in 2019 and was directed by Tom Hooper. The movie was based on the stage musical called Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The stage musical was based on the book Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats (1939) by T. S. Eliot. The film featured an ensemble cast of many talented actors and artists. Take a look at the cast of Cats movie and read more trivia related to the film:

Also Read | Video of cats watching game of catch with utmost attention goes viral, netizens in splits

Cats Movie Cast - Lead characters

Francesca Hayward as Victoria the White Cat

Actor Francesca Hayward played the role of Victoria the White Cat in the Cats movie cast. Francesca is a Kenyan-born English ballet dancer and actor. She has been also been seen in movies like Dancing the Nutcracker: Inside the Royal Ballet, Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words and The Sun Is God.

Also Read | Cats try to get stuck pencil out, netizens laud their 'pawblem' solving skills

Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy

Veteran actor Judi Dench played the role of Old Deuteronomy in the Cats movie cast. Judi Dench is a famous English actor. She has been seen in many movies like Mrs Brown (1997), Iris (2001), Mrs Henderson Presents (2005), Notes on a Scandal (2006) and Philomena (2013).

Also Read | Adorable video of little girl teaching her cats goes viral, netizens dub it 'Kittergarten'

Cats Movie Cast - Supporting characters

Idris Elba as Macavity the Mystery Cat

Actor Idris Elba was seen as Macavity the Mystery Cat in the Cats movie cast. Idris is an English actor who is also a writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ. He has also been seen in many movies like Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017), as well as Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Also Read | Richa Chadha's cute moments with her cats 'Jugni' & 'Kamli' will melt your heart

Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger

Singer Jason Derulo was seen as Rum Tum Tugger in the Cats movie cast. Jason is a very famous American singer and rapper. His songs "Wiggle", "Talk Dirty", "In My Head", and "Whatcha Say" have become very successful internationally.

Which cat is Taylor Swift playing?

Singer Taylor Swift plays Bombalurina in the Cats movie cast. Taylor Swift is one of the most successful pop stars in the American Music Industry. Two of her albums have been listed in Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time (2020).

Who is the lead cat in cats movie?

The lead cat in the movie is played by ballerina Francesca Hayward. She plays the role of Victoria the White Cat in the film. The character is written by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Promo Pic Credit: Cats Movie's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.