Cause Of Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell's Death Still Unknown, Autopsy Completed

The cause of death of Lauren Maxwell, the 4-year-old daughter of rapper Fetty Wap and Turquoise Miami is still unknown after her mother confirmed the news. As per reports, Lauren was born on February 7, 2017, and was Fetty’s only child with Turquoise, an American dancer and music artist. Fetty is the stage name of Willie Junior Maxwell who is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He significantly rose to fame when his 2015 single ‘trap Queen’ reached the top two on the US Billboard Hot 10.

Following the 4-year-old’s death, the Sun confirmed that Lauren’s autopsy was completed and the results will be released in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, Miami thanked the wellwishers for “prayers and kindness" after Lauren passed away two months ago. Reports had emerged last month that the rapper’s young girl had died. However, even at the time, the reason for death was uncovered. Miami is Fetty’s ex-partner and she confirmed the news on Instagram.

Miami said, “This is my astonishing, delightful, clever, energetic, adoring, gifted, brilliant, and resolute princess mermaid Aquarius. On the off chance that you see this post looking by with her remark or simply say to yourself, ‘I love you LAUREN’ on the grounds that they say that spirits can feel your affection #rip.”

Who is Turquoise Miami?

The 30-year-old Fetty Wap was dating Turquoise Miami reportedly for about three years. She is a model, dancer, and artist and gained fame when she started dating the songwriter. Previously, according to Shade room, Miami had previously called out her child’s father for not paying child support. She allegedly wrote, “Y’all I’m finna book this flight so I can personally ask this n**** when he plans to pay child support or get his daughter cause it’s been two years and I’m curious.”

However, in an Instagram story posted on August 2 after confirming Lauren’s death, Miami said Getty’s co-parenting had improved even though it was the cause of stress between the couple. She wrote, “Our co-parenting had improved off the gram...He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her. He didn’t post her the same way I didn’t, because Lauren use[d] to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to.”

IMAGE: Fetty Wap/Turquoise Miami/Instagram

