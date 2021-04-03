Celebrate Hariharan's Birthday By Listening To His Evergreen Songs From The Golden Era

Hariharan is an Indian playback singer who gave the Indian music industry some masterpieces like Tu Hi Re and Roja Janeman. He predominantly sang in Hindi and Tamil. He is an established Ghazal singer and one of the pioneers of Indian fusion music. In 2004, he was honoured with the accolade Padma Shri by the Government of India. He is regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of Indian music. On the occasion of Hariharan's birthday, here's a look at his evergreen songs.

Hariharan's songs that gained cult status in the following years

Bahon Ke Darmiyan

Alka Yagnik and Hariharan created this masterpiece for the movie Khamoshi. The music is composed by Jatin Lalit. The song features Manisha Koirala, Salman Khan, Helen, Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas. The song is one of the most romantic and sensuous songs from that golden era.

Roja Jaaneman

Roja Janeman is an iconic song that has gained cult status in the following years. Roja Janeman is sung by Hariharan and composed by A R Rahman. The song is from the movie Roja. It is directed by Mani Ratnam.

Nahin Samne

Nahin Samne from the movie Taal is sung by Hariharan and Sukhwinder Singh. The music of the song is composed by A R Rahman. The movie is directed by Subhash Ghai. It features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, Amrish Puri, Alok Nath & Saurabh Shukla.

I Love My India

One of the most iconic patriotic songs - I love My India is also sung by Hariharan. The song is from the movie Pardes. It is directed by Subhash Ghai. The music of the song is composed by Nadeem and Shravan. The movie features Shahrukh Khan, Amrish Puri, Mahima Chaudhry, Apoorva Agnihotri, Alok Nath, Himani Shivpuri & Aditya Narayan.

Chanda Re Chanda Re

Chanda Re Chanda Re is a song from the movie Sapnay (1997). The song is sung by the duo Hariharan and Sadhna Sargam. The music is composed by A R Rahman. The movie is directed by Rajiv Menon and features Arvind Swami, Prabhu Deva, Kajol, and Amrish Puri.

Tu Hi Re Tu Hi Re

Tu Hi Re is a song from the movie Bombay. The song is sung by Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The song is composed by A R Rahman. This Mani Ratnam directorial released in 1995.

Ay Hairathe

Ay Hairathe is a song from the film Guru. The song is sung by Hariharan, Alka Yagnik, A.R. Rahman, and Mohammed Aslam. The song is composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics are written by Gulzar. The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Arya Babbar.

Jhoka Hawa Ka

Jhoka Hawa Ka is an iconic song from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The song is sung by Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The music is directed by Ismail Darbar and the lyrics are written by Mehboob. The song features Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, and Aishwarya Rai.