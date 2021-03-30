Celine Dion Is Humbled To Receive Honorary Doctorate Degree From Berklee College Of Music

My Heart Will Go On singer Celine Dion is set to receive an Honorary Doctorate from Berklee College of Music. Boston's prestigious college announced it will bestow Dion with an honorary doctorate during its virtual commencement ceremonies on May 8, as per ABC reports. The past recipients of honorary doctorates from Berklee College of Music include Justine Timberlake, Phil Collins, Missy Elliot, John Legend and Sheila E., to name just a few.

Celine Dion humbled over honorary doctorate award by Berklee College

Celine Dion took to her Twitter handle on Friday, March 26, to express her gratitude for the honour. Sharing the tweet by Berklee College regarding the same, she mentioned that she was humbled and honoured to receive an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed Berklee College, School of Music. She expressed she felt privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who had also received this distinction over the years and she ended the tweet with joining hands and red heart emoticon along with her name.

Celine Dion will receive the Doctorate along with Saxophonist Donald Harrison, and The Neptunes duo Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. According to ABC News, the students of Berklee college will perform a tribute to the honorees which will air on May 7 on Berklee's YouTube channel. The commencement ceremony will stream on the following day on Berklee's social media channels at 10 a.m. ET.

A look at Celine Dion's songs and career

Celine Dion first gained international recognition by winning both the Yamaha World Popular Song Festival in 1982 and the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988, where she represented Switzerland. Known for her powerful and technically skilled vocals, she made her debut English-language debut with the album Unison, establishing herself as a viable pop artist in North America.

In the 90s she achieved worldwide fame after releasing several best-selling albums such as Falling Into You and Let's Talk About Love both of which was certified diamond in the US. She has also scored a series of international number-one hits including The Power of Love, Think Twice, Because You Loved Me, My Heart Will Go On, I'm Your Angel, and It's All Coming Back to Me Now. Dion is the recipient of five Grammy awards including Album of the Year and Record of the Year awards. In 2003, Dion was honoured by the International Federation of Phonographic Industry for selling over 50 million albums in Europe.

