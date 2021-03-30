Last Updated:

Celine Dion's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Singer's Discography?

Celine Dion celebrates her 53rd birthday today. But, how well does one know about all the songs that she has made thus far? Read on for more.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
Source: Celine Dion Instagram

Celine Dion celebrates her 53rd birthday today. The actor and musician, in addition to releasing several chart-topping musical numbers, has also lent her voice to some of the most iconic films ever made, such as James Cameron's Titanic and the Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 2, amongst others. Much like Celine Dion's Titanic song, many of her pieces of works are said to have resonated with her fans and music aficionado's alike for decades. On the occasion of Celine Dion's birthday, the following quiz, which is based on Celine Dion's songs, has been curated for the reader. One can take Celine Dion's birthday quiz below, which urges the reader to match the lyric to the correct option from the list of Celine Dion's songs that will follow it. Read on to find out how well does one know about the musician's discography outside Celine Dion's Titanic song.

READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Celine Dion reschedules tour over common cold

Celine Dion's musical birthday quiz:

1) "You're here, there's nothing I fear
    And I know that my heart will go on
    We'll stay forever this way
    You are safe in my heart and"

a) My Heart Will Go On

READ | Celine Dion postpones Courage World Tour amid coronavirus outbreak

b) It's All Coming Back To Me

READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan & Celine Dion to star in 'Text For You'

c) The Power Of Love

READ | Sam Heughan begins 'Text for You' shooting, awaits Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra to join

d) All By Myself

READ | Bizarre! UK man 'unknowingly' changes name to Celine Dion after getting intoxicated

2) "These prayers ain't working anymore
    Every word shot down in flames
   What's left to do with these broken pieces on the floor?
   I'm losing my voice calling on you"

a) Gashes

b) Ashes

c) Smashes

d) Rashes

3) What in this world keeps us from falling apart?
    No matter where I go
    I hear the beating of our one heart
    I think about you when the night is cold and dark

a) I Cooked All Night

b) I Drooled All Night

c) I Fooled Around All Night

d) I Drove All Night

4) "Ever just the same
     Ever a surprise
     Ever as before and ever just as sure as the sun will rise"

a) Puny and the Geese

b) New Me And The Yeast

c) Beauty And The Beast

d) None Of The Above

5) "When the storm rises up
    When the shadows descend
    Every beat of my heart
    Every day without end"

a) Pour Que tu m'aimes

b) Hate That I Love You

c) Do You Know

d) The Symphony Of The Tides

6) "But if you asked me to
     I just might change my mind
    And let you in my life, forever
    If you asked me to"

a) Forever

b) Change My Mind

c) If You Asked Me To

d) None of the above

7) "These walls keep a secret
    That only we know
    But how long can they keep it?
    'Cause we're two lovers, we lose control"

a) Secret

b) Seacrest

c) Keep It

d) Lose Control

8) And I promise you that we will always be together
   'Til the end of time
   So today I finally find
   The courage deep inside

a) Deep Inside

b) Find

c) I Love You

d) None Of The Above

9) "I'm scared
So afraid to show I care
Will he think me weak
If I tremble when I speak?"

a) To Hell With Him

b) Scare Him

c) Do Not Share Him

d) Tell Him

10) "I'm ï¬‚ying on my own
      On the wings of your love
      I'm ï¬‚ying on my own
      On the wings of your love"

a) On My Own

b) Wings

c) None from this list

d)  Your Love

11) "I hold on to your whole body
And feel each move you make
Your voice is warm and tender
A love that I could not forsake"

a) Body

b) Tender

c) Forsake

d) The Power Of Love

12) "When you call on me
      When you call on me
      When I hear you breathe
      When I hear you breathe"

a) I'm Alive

b) Breathe

c) Call On Me

d) What my otter tells me

13) "There's so much life I've left to live
       And this fire's burning still
      When I watch you look at me
      I think I could find the will"

a)  I Surrender

b) Look At Me

c) Find The Will

d) None Of The Above

14) "Don't think I can't feel that there's something wrong
      You've been the sweetest part of my life for so long
      I look in your eyes, there's a distant light
      And you and I know there'll be a storm tonight"

a) Something Wrong

b) Distant Light

c) In Your Eyes

d) Think Twice

15) "So this is who I am
      And this is all I know
      And I must choose to live
      For all that I can give"

a) Immortality

b) I Can Give

c) Brutality

d) None Of The Above

Answers: 1-a, 2-b, 3-d, 4-c, 5-a, 6-C, 7-a, 8-c, 9-d, 10-a, 11-d, 12-a, 13-a, 14-d, 15-a

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT