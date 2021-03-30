Celine Dion's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Singer's Discography?

Quick links:
Celine Dion celebrates her 53rd birthday today. The actor and musician, in addition to releasing several chart-topping musical numbers, has also lent her voice to some of the most iconic films ever made, such as James Cameron's Titanic and the Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 2, amongst others. Much like Celine Dion's Titanic song, many of her pieces of works are said to have resonated with her fans and music aficionado's alike for decades. On the occasion of Celine Dion's birthday, the following quiz, which is based on Celine Dion's songs, has been curated for the reader. One can take Celine Dion's birthday quiz below, which urges the reader to match the lyric to the correct option from the list of Celine Dion's songs that will follow it. Read on to find out how well does one know about the musician's discography outside Celine Dion's Titanic song.
a) My Heart Will Go On
b) It's All Coming Back To Me
c) The Power Of Love
d) All By Myself
a) Gashes
b) Ashes
c) Smashes
d) Rashes
a) I Cooked All Night
b) I Drooled All Night
c) I Fooled Around All Night
d) I Drove All Night
a) Puny and the Geese
b) New Me And The Yeast
c) Beauty And The Beast
d) None Of The Above
a) Pour Que tu m'aimes
b) Hate That I Love You
c) Do You Know
d) The Symphony Of The Tides
a) Forever
b) Change My Mind
c) If You Asked Me To
d) None of the above
a) Secret
b) Seacrest
c) Keep It
d) Lose Control
a) Deep Inside
b) Find
c) I Love You
d) None Of The Above
a) To Hell With Him
b) Scare Him
c) Do Not Share Him
d) Tell Him
a) On My Own
b) Wings
c) None from this list
d) Your Love
a) Body
b) Tender
c) Forsake
d) The Power Of Love
a) I'm Alive
b) Breathe
c) Call On Me
d) What my otter tells me
a) I Surrender
b) Look At Me
c) Find The Will
d) None Of The Above
a) Something Wrong
b) Distant Light
c) In Your Eyes
d) Think Twice
a) Immortality
b) I Can Give
c) Brutality
d) None Of The Above
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.