Celine Dion's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Singer's Discography?

Celine Dion celebrates her 53rd birthday today. The actor and musician, in addition to releasing several chart-topping musical numbers, has also lent her voice to some of the most iconic films ever made, such as James Cameron's Titanic and the Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 2, amongst others. Much like Celine Dion's Titanic song, many of her pieces of works are said to have resonated with her fans and music aficionado's alike for decades. On the occasion of Celine Dion's birthday, the following quiz, which is based on Celine Dion's songs, has been curated for the reader. One can take Celine Dion's birthday quiz below, which urges the reader to match the lyric to the correct option from the list of Celine Dion's songs that will follow it. Read on to find out how well does one know about the musician's discography outside Celine Dion's Titanic song.

Celine Dion's musical birthday quiz:

1) "You're here, there's nothing I fear

And I know that my heart will go on

We'll stay forever this way

You are safe in my heart and"

a) My Heart Will Go On

b) It's All Coming Back To Me

c) The Power Of Love

d) All By Myself

2) "These prayers ain't working anymore

Every word shot down in flames

What's left to do with these broken pieces on the floor?

I'm losing my voice calling on you"

a) Gashes

b) Ashes

c) Smashes

d) Rashes

3) What in this world keeps us from falling apart?

No matter where I go

I hear the beating of our one heart

I think about you when the night is cold and dark

a) I Cooked All Night

b) I Drooled All Night

c) I Fooled Around All Night

d) I Drove All Night

4) "Ever just the same

Ever a surprise

Ever as before and ever just as sure as the sun will rise"

a) Puny and the Geese

b) New Me And The Yeast

c) Beauty And The Beast

d) None Of The Above

5) "When the storm rises up

When the shadows descend

Every beat of my heart

Every day without end"

a) Pour Que tu m'aimes

b) Hate That I Love You

c) Do You Know

d) The Symphony Of The Tides

6) "But if you asked me to

I just might change my mind

And let you in my life, forever

If you asked me to"

a) Forever

b) Change My Mind

c) If You Asked Me To

d) None of the above

7) "These walls keep a secret

That only we know

But how long can they keep it?

'Cause we're two lovers, we lose control"

a) Secret

b) Seacrest

c) Keep It

d) Lose Control

8) And I promise you that we will always be together

'Til the end of time

So today I finally find

The courage deep inside

a) Deep Inside

b) Find

c) I Love You

d) None Of The Above

9) "I'm scared

So afraid to show I care

Will he think me weak

If I tremble when I speak?"

a) To Hell With Him

b) Scare Him

c) Do Not Share Him

d) Tell Him

10) "I'm ï¬‚ying on my own

On the wings of your love

I'm ï¬‚ying on my own

On the wings of your love"

a) On My Own

b) Wings

c) None from this list

d) Your Love

11) "I hold on to your whole body

And feel each move you make

Your voice is warm and tender

A love that I could not forsake"

a) Body

b) Tender

c) Forsake

d) The Power Of Love

12) "When you call on me

When you call on me

When I hear you breathe

When I hear you breathe"

a) I'm Alive

b) Breathe

c) Call On Me

d) What my otter tells me

13) "There's so much life I've left to live

And this fire's burning still

When I watch you look at me

I think I could find the will"

a) I Surrender

b) Look At Me

c) Find The Will

d) None Of The Above

14) "Don't think I can't feel that there's something wrong

You've been the sweetest part of my life for so long

I look in your eyes, there's a distant light

And you and I know there'll be a storm tonight"

a) Something Wrong

b) Distant Light

c) In Your Eyes

d) Think Twice

15) "So this is who I am

And this is all I know

And I must choose to live

For all that I can give"

a) Immortality

b) I Can Give

c) Brutality

d) None Of The Above

Answers: 1-a, 2-b, 3-d, 4-c, 5-a, 6-C, 7-a, 8-c, 9-d, 10-a, 11-d, 12-a, 13-a, 14-d, 15-a