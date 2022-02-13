Justin Bieber's LA Afterparty Shooting: 4 Injured In Gunfire Including Rapper Kodak Black

There were chaotic scenes outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, United States of America, where a party being attended by Hollywood stars like Tobey Maguire, musicians like Justin Bieber and entrepreneurs like Jeff Bezos was underway. A fight broke out, after which gunshots were fired, resulting in four persons being shot and wounded.

The celebrities had gathered for an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert. The singer and his wife Hailey Baldwin were present at the party, near which the incident took place.

4 injured in gunfire where Justin Bieber concert afterparty was underway

The fight, as per a report on AP, took place at The Nice Guy restaurant in LA on Saturday night. Four men were injured in the gunfire, and as per the LAPD, the persons were aged 60, 22, 20, 19. Though the identities of the men were not shared, one of them was rapper Kodak Black, as per a report by NBC News.

In the police statement, it was said that they arrived at the scene following an alert and found two injured persons. They were taken to the hospital by the paramedics for life-threatening injuries. The statement further added that there were two more victims who went to the hospital on their own.

All the four hospitalised patients were stable. The investigators have urged people present at the venue to identify the gunman.

Kodak Black reportedly injured in gunfire near Justin Bieber afterparty

In the videos that have emerged on social media, one could see the fight erupting when Kodak Black was posing for photographs with a group of people. People were seen running for cover as Black could be seen getting embroiled in the brawl.

The afterparty was after Justin Bieber's performance at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. The concert was a part of the 'Homecoming Weekend' for the Super-Bowl week party.

Apart from Justin and Hailey, the others present at the restaurant when the incident took place were Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, TV host Lauren Sanchez, Anthony Ramos - the actor known for Hamilton, and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

Rapper Drake and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, were the other guests at the afterparty.