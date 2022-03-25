Charlie Puth Breaks Down Announcing New Single 'That's Hilarious' Based On His Breakup

American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth is all set to bring another song in 2022 after his hit single White Switch. The singer recently announced his upcoming single That's Hilarious via an Instagram post. While the singer was mentioning he is "very excited" for the song, he broke into tears revealing the track is based on a painful breakup in his life.

Charlie Puth recently posted a video of him addressing his fans to announce his upcoming song That's Hilarious. The singer-songwriter began by announcing his new song That's Hilarious and further mentioned how he is excited about it. However, the song seemingly brought some painful memories back as the singer could not hold his tears. He said, "I'm really excited for this song to come out. But every time I hear it I'm kind of brought back to the time that was really, really challenging in my life." "It just rears its ugly head every time - sorry - every time that I hear it," he added.

Charlie Puth opens up on his breakup

The We Don't Talk Anymore singer further opened up about his breakup, which took place three years ago. The singer said, "I'm also really excited for you to hear it as well because I just heard the master, but it just brought me back to 2019, which was the f**king worst year of my life." "I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019. I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people," he added. "This is the hardest song that I've ever had to put together and I'm so excited for you to hear it. So, thank you," the singer concluded. In the caption, the singer wrote, "This is a very hard song for me to listen to, but it’s worth it… “That’s Hilarious” coming in April."

His fans and friends comforted him with their words via the comment section. A fan wrote, "im so sorry man. im very excited to hear it though," while others reminded him how much his fans love him.

Image: Instagram/@charlieputh