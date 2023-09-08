Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone Engaged: A Look At Couple's Relationship Timeline

Quick links:
Charlie Puth and his fiance Brooke Sansone were childhood friends and grew up together in Rumson.
Charlie said during The Howard Stern Show that she has been there for him throughout his life."As my life gets more turbulent and I travel, it's really nice to have someone close to you," he said.
Charlie and Brooke rekindled their connection back in 2022 summer and opened up about his feelings during her birthday. "Ohh I'm not a loser cause I didn't lose her," he wrote on his Instagram handle.
Charlie Puth and Brooke made their relationship official by walking together on the annual Pre-Grammy Gala red carpet in February.
The couple's red carpet debut was a surprise for the world, but he vowed that he would keep his relationship private with Brooke.
He said during The Ellen Show, "I'm kind of done with dating people in public." However, the couple decided to take their relationship a step forward recently.
Recently, Charlie Puth announced his engagement with Brooke Sansone. He wrote on his Instagram caption, "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. "