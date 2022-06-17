Charlie Puth Confirms Collab With BTS' Jungkook; Shares Snippet Of Song 'Left And Right'

After months of speculations about singer Charlie Puth and BTS Jungkook's collaboration for a new song, the Attention singer finally confirmed the same on social media. After putting all speculations to rest, Charlie took to Twitter and shared a video while confirming collab with the Korean singer. The announcement comes after BTS members recently announced a brief hiatus to pursue solo projects.

The members of the popular band made it clear that they are only taking some time off from performing as a group and will be concentrating on exploring various avenues as individual artists. The American singer and BTS' youngest member have teamed up for the upcoming single Left and Right.

Charlie Puth to collaborate with BTS' Jungkook for next song

In the video shared on Friday, Charlie Puth can be seen indulging in a discussion with Jungkook about singing a part of their new track. The video started with Charlie singing the lyrics, 'memories follow me left to right' and asked Jungkook to follow him. He called Jungkook's rendition 'perfect' before asking him to repeat the lyrics while standing from the left and right side of the microphone while referring to the song's title Left and Right.

What if Jungkook sang Left and Right with me? Pre-save link in bio. pic.twitter.com/cM77n5D9Ly — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 17, 2022

Charlie also announced that if the single get over 5,00,000 pre-saves, he will drop the song on June 24, 2022. Soon after the video was shared by the 30-year-old star, it started to garner attention from their fans. One of the fans who could not control her scream, wrote, "I can’t wait to hear this whole song!!" Another fan of the Korean singer shared a funny meme and wrote, "Yessssssss!!! SO EXCITED!!!" A third user chimed in and wrote, "I can't wait!! Already pre-saved the song."

I can’t wait to hear this whole song!!!😍🔥♥️ — Lauren (@lauren_j90) June 17, 2022

I’m gonna act as surprised😂 But still, this is something I’ve been asking for a long time, THANK YOU — 💜10.06.22 BTS COMEBACK💜 (@_albacruzz_) June 17, 2022

Charlie Puth had earlier accidentally disclosed his collaboration with the singer during a brief chat backstage of KIIS FM Wango Tango 2022. When asked about the speculation then, the singer replied, "I heard that too and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out." "We legitimately have no idea. We do but we just figured it out," Puth added. Charlie had also dropped major hints as the last time he was asked to reveal who is singing Left and Right with him, he replied September 1, which is Jungkook's birthday.

