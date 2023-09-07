Charlie Puth Makes It Official, Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Brooke Sansone | Photos

Charlie Puth announced his engagement with his girlfriend Brooke Sansone on Thursday. The singer took to social media to share the good news with his fans. The happy couple can be seen enjoying drinks and pizza in the pictures.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone have been dating for a while now.

The singer went Instagram official with Brooke in December last year.

Charlie Puth announces engagement

Charlie took to his Instagram handle and shared a set of photos with her now-fiancee Brooke. The singer revealed that he flew to New York from Los Angeles to ask his best friend to marry him. The caption read, “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Brooke’s engagement ring was clearly seen on her left hand in the first image from the adorable carousel of photos, showing the couple in a selfie. Charlie also shared a close-up of the teardrop-shaped ring in another photo, capturing Brooke’s hand as she grabbed for a second piece of pepperoni pizza.

In the final photo, the pair had their very own Lady and the Tramp moment and both took a bite out of the same slice of pizza while sporting huge smiles.

John Legend, Armaan Malik extend congratulations

The musician’s celebrity friends were quick to share their good wishes to him and Sansone following their happy news, with John Legend writing in the comments section, “Congratulations!!.” Armaan Malik, who also recently got engaged to his girlfriend Aashna Shroff, took to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple. He wrote, "Oh man! This is the cutest! So so happy for the both of you."

Charlie made his relationship Instagram-official nearly a year ago, on the occasion of his birthday. The singer has previously revealed that they grew up together in New Jersey and were long friends before dating each other.