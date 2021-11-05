Charlie Puth Meets Spiritual Leader Sadhguru, Puzzled Fans Ask 'are You In India?'

American singer Charlie Puth felt delighted to have met and interacted with spiritual leader Sadhguru. The Attention singer took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sadhguru and thanked him for meeting him. While details of their meeting are yet to be revealed, however, the singer looked happy and calm after meeting him. Fans of the singer were excited to see the two together and were puzzled whether the singer has visited India to meet him.

This is not the first time that a Hollywood icon has met Sadhguru. Earlier, actors such as Will Smith, Mathew McConaughy, and Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju have also been in conversation with the spiritual guru. Indian spirituality has often attracted many Hollywood celebrities from the time of the Beatles and even before that. Charlie thanked the yogic guru for gracing his presence and wrote, “Thank you @sadhguru.” The picture left his fans excited who are curious to know the reason behind them meeting.

One of the fans asked the singer whether he is set to collab with Sadhguru. Another fan asked whether he is in India. “Wow, you in India?” the follower wrote. A third fan of the singer wrote, “Come and visit India also charlie when you get time.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “What???? When did you two meet?.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, throughout 2020 Charlie Puth has released many new songs including Girlfriend, Hard on Yourself, and Free, and featured on I Hope, Summer Feelings, Upside Down, and Is It Just Me? Along with his own songs and collaborating with various artists in the past year, Charlie Puth has also featured as a pianist in Justin Beiber's album Justice. Justice was released on March 19, 2021, and featured other renowned artists including Chance The Rapper, Khalid, Quavo, DaBaby, and many others. The singer will also be co-writing a song with Daya for her album Bad Girl. On the other hand, Charlie has been teasing fans with a new song. It’s called ‘Light Switch’ because it includes the sound of a clunking mechanical wall switch.

