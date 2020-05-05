Singer Charlie Puth Tweets, 'I Love My Fans In India!', Fans Demand A Concert In Return

Singer Charlie Puth recently stunned his Indian fans on Twitter when he directly tweeted, “I love my fans in India.” This prompted all of his Indian fans to demand a concert in India on his next tour. Many fans even started trying to get the singer’s attention by tweeting the lyrics of his his songs.

Charlie Puth reaches out to fans in India

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to a lockdown in many countries. This lockdown has also brought the entertainment industry to a complete standstill. Many movie and TV show releases have been postponed. Similarly, many artists have cancelled their tours. Social media is playing a major role in this lockdown as artists are connecting with their fans online.

Also read | Charlie Puth Confuses Stranger Things Actor Noah Schnapp’s Picture To Be His

They are not only interacting with them through social media, but are also hosting virtual concerts for them amidst this global health crisis. Charlie Puth is the latest to join the bandwagon. The See You Again singer has been constantly tweeting to his fans and also performing via video calls on various shows. Hence to show gratitude to his fans in India, he tweeted, “I love my fans in India!”

Also read | What's Selena Gomez And Charlie Puth's Current Equation? Read To Know Full Details

Charlie Puth’s tweet sent his Indian fans into a complete meltdown. They did not miss out on a chance to reach out to the singer. His tweet has more than 3000 replies and more than 3000 retweets. Charlie Puth’s Indian fans also did not miss out on the chance to demand a concert in India. Many of them tweeted to him to plan a concert in India on his next tour.

Many other fans tried to upstage him by tweeting his Attention song lyrics. Charlie Puth’s “I love my fans in India!” prompted his fans from other countries demanding some attention as well. These fans started tweeting out their place of origin and similarly demanding a concert in their country. Of course, some Indian fans also did not miss out on the chance to start posting memes as a reaction to his tweet. Take a look at all of these reactions here.

I love my fans in India! — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) May 4, 2020

Why don’t you come to India for a tour then🙈❤️🇮🇳 — Sakshi Mishra (@SakshiM01090910) May 4, 2020

Come Here For Tour Then! — Shriya (@harrys_gayvodka) May 4, 2020

After lockdown gets over, could you please consider of having concert here? Please....... I am your big fan — Neha Upadhyay (@NehaUpa55509024) May 4, 2020

Also read | Friends Reunion Breaks The Internet, Charlie Puth 'cries' As Reese Witherspoon Goes 'Epic'

Also read | Actor Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares An Adorable Unseen Video Of Her Father

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.