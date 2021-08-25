'Charlie Was A Rock': Celebrities React To Rolling Stones Legend Charlie Watts' Demise

Charlie Watts, the drummer who created the framework for the Rolling Stones' songs for more than five decades, has died, his publicist informed on Tuesday. Watts "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," said Bernard Doherty. “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” Doherty stated.

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts elicited strong reactions, especially from music royalty such as Elton John and Paul McCartney. Watts, a Stones stalwart, was described in a variety of superlatives, including the adjective "excellent."

Here's reaction to the 80-year-old Watts' demise

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

English singer-songwriter, Paul McCartney, in a video on Twitter, said, "He was a lovely guy. ... Condolences to the Stones. A huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock. A fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. Love you, Charlie, will always love you. Beautiful man, and great condolences and sympathy to his family."

Elton John on Instagram wrote, "A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

American singer-songwriter, Steven Van Zandt, said, "Not just one of greatest drummers in one of the greatest bands of all time, but a gentleman’s gentleman. He singlehandedly brought the Rock world some real class. Rock and Roll will miss him profoundly. We are significantly less without him."

Lenny Kravitz noted, "The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself."

Perry Farrell, on Twitter, wrote, "Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer."

I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 24, 2021

Legendary Rolling stone drummer Charlie Watts passes away at 80

Doherty's statement stated, "We announce the passing of our dear Charlie Watts with great sadness. The 80-year-old died quietly, accompanied by his family in a London hospital earlier today. He was described as a cherished husband, father, and grandpa as well as "one of the greatest drummers of his generation. " The message also asked fans to give family members, band members, and close friends quiet space at this difficult time.

Watts previously indicated that he would miss the band's US tour dates in order to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. Watts was diagnosed with throat cancer and received treatment in 2004. He had been a member of the Stones since January 1963, when he joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Brian Jones in their fledgling band.

(Image: AP)