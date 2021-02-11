Chashni Singer Abhijeet Srivastava Releases New Song 'Yeh Raabta' Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

Abhijeet Srivastava who voiced the song Chashni for Bharat has now released his single titled Yeh Raabta in the Valentine Week. The singer's earlier songs include Aapse Milke Achha Laga from AndhaDhun and Shaabashiyan from Mission Mangal. He has worked on his latest track with Bharat Goel. Read along to find out what the singer and composer have to say about the track and more.

Abhijeet Srivastava releases a new single titled Yeh Raabta in Valentine Week

Abhijeet Srivastava has recently released a single track titled Yeh Raabta on Tuesday, February 11, 2021, on the official YouTube channel of ii Music. The artist has given his voice to the song Chashni prior to this and also sung the songs in the movies AndhaDhun and Mission Mangal. The song's lyrics are written by Shloke Lal while the music for the romantic track has been composed by music composer Bharat Goel. The warm and fuzzy track features social media stars Rupinn and Sana Shaikh in its music video.

Talking about the song, Abhijeet said with a smile, “Yeh Raabta is a romantic ballad that can transport the listeners to another world. I can’t wait to have people listen to this track because it's special in many ways. As a team, we are quite confident about the song and I believe the audiences too will lap up a genuine melody like this especially with the Valentine season around the corner”.

Composer Bharat Goel has been involved in the albums of Bollywood films including Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Badhai Ho, Mitti Di Khushboo and Tenu Vekhi Jaavan. Talking about Yeh Raabta, he said, “Yeh Raabta reflects the thoughts of a boy in a fresh love connection. Mesmerized and in awe of his new love, the song is a beautiful journey, portrayed through dream-like lyric and stunning vocal performance. As a composer and producer it has always been my intention to being forward emotion through music in the purest form possible, and I believe I have achieved this through this song. I have had the privilege of working with a phenomenally skilled, passionate and proactive team and I hope that audiences across the world relate to and love this song as much as I loved the process of designing and recording it”.

(With Inputs from PR)

