Cher Pays Tribute To Late Betty White With Rendition Of 'The Golden Girls' Theme Song

Cher shares glimpses of her performance as tribute to late Betty White

The singer took to social media and shared a short glimpse of her performance as she gears up to pay tribute to the late icon, Betty White. White rose to fame and is still remembered for her role in The Golden Girls, and Cher will soon croon an all-new rendition of the show's theme song titled Thank You For Being a Friend. Cher shared a glimpse from her upcoming performance, in which she can be seen in an elegant white suit as she gives the popular number an all-new twist. She captioned the post, "Every Friend is Golden" and informed fans about the upcoming NBC special. Apart from The Golden Girls, White was also seen in The Golden Palace, Hot In Cleveland, The Bold and the Beautiful, Just Men!, Boston Legal, and other hit shows.

Watch the video here-

According to a report by Deadline, other popular personalities who will be part of the special show include Anthony Mackie, Ellen DeGeneres, Jay Leno, Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon. Tina Fey, Bryan Cranston, Goldie Hawn, Jane Leeves, Mary Steenburgen, Valerie Bertinelli, Ted Danson, Ana Gasteyer, Vicki Lawrence, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, and others will also grace the show with their presence as they pay tribute to the late star on her one month death anniversary. The show will be all about the late star's friends and celebrities recalling some of their favourite memories with her and narrating untold stories. United States of America President Joe Biden and Drew Barrymore will also be part of the special show and will pay tribute to the icon, whose death left millions heartbroken.

Image: Instagram/@cher, AP