Cheryl Urges People Who Gained Weight Amid Lockdown To Change Their Mindset About Food

Call My Name singer Cheryl recently shared a piece of advice for people who have gained weight during the coronavirus lockdown. During her conversation with Marie Claire, the artist said, "We can be very, very harsh on ourselves". She further urged people to change their way of thinking around food.

In the course of Cheryl's interview with Marie Claire, the singer was asked to advise people who are still 'yo-yo' dieting or are stuck in eating habits they don’t enjoy. Reacting to the same, the Love Made Me Do It singer said that people have got to change that mindset. She added that if one changes their frame of mind from, ‘I’m being good this week’ and ‘I ate bad this weekend'. She further shared that people have shame and guilt within them for cheating on their diet.

Continuing further, Cheryl said that she thinks changing one's frame of mind from being so extreme and putting that pressure on themselves is a really good thing. She urged people to live their lives. She said if one wants spaghetti Carbonara, they should have the spaghetti Carbonara and added that nobody cares. She also shared that one might have a little muffin at the end of the week, but nobody cares.

Further in her interview, Cheryl also revealed that she recently motivated her sister-in-law to not getting demotivated over gaining weight. She mentioned that her sister-in-law keeps telling her that her jeans don’t fit anymore. Cheryl replied to the latter saying she should get a bigger size then. Cheryl further motivated her sister-in-law to stop getting bothered by such small things and rather focus on what makes her happy. She told the latter to get the size 27 jeans and added that no one cares.

Cheryl rose to fame in late 2002, after she won a place in 'Girls Aloud', a girl group created through ITV's Popstars: The Rivals. Further, she began her solo singing career in April 2009. From 2009 to 2014, she released four studio albums, 3 Words (2009), Messy Little Raindrops (2010), A Million Lights (2012) and Only Human (2014).

