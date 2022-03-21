Born on March 20, 1976, Chester Bennington's demise left a gaping hole in the hearts of many. The main vocalist of popular rock band Linkin Park, Bennington had a flourishing career as he also found fame as the vocalist of bands like Grey Daze, Dead by Sunrise, and Stone Temple Pilots. From One Step Closer to In The End, Linkin Park was considered one of the greatest bands of the 2000s.

On July 20, 2017, Chester Bennington died of suicide at the age of 41 and left behind his widow Talinda Bennington with three children named Tyler Lee, and twin daughters, Lily and Lila. On what would have been his 46th birthday, Talinda shared an emotional tribute to her late husband to mark his birth anniversary.

Talinda pays tribute on Chester Bennington's birth anniversary

Taking to her official Instagram account, Talinda shared a jolly picture of Chester holding up a colourful paper bag that reads 'Happy Birthday' and accompanied a lengthy emotional caption with the picture. She began, ''Happy Birthday my love! We miss you so much. The pain doesn't get any easier but you get used to it is what they say,'' she continued, ''I'm not sure I believe that at all. There's no getting used to this type of grief. I'm doing my best to raise our babies the way we always talked about,''

Calling Chester her 'other half', Talinda further added, ''It is so hard walking without you. I love you and we are celebrating you today,''. The comment section was filled with fans remembering the great artist and his contribution to the music.

Earlier, on Chester's fourth death anniversary last year, Talinda remembered her late husband in an emotional tribute as she wrote, ''You always had a way to make us all laugh. You always made everything better. And when you put this lettuce cup on your head to make us laugh because our food was taking forever, you made everything better once again,''

Talinda continued, ''We miss you every second of every day. You were the best person I have ever known. I see you in our babies every day. Lily is your mini me, with her looks and beautiful voice.'' Read the entire caption below.

Image: Instagram/@talinda320