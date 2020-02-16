Arhaan Khan To Soyab Ali: Child Artists Who Have Sung & Won Million Hearts

Indian Idol is one of those platforms where one can showcase their singing talent. In fact, not only Indian Idol but also Superstar Singer, The Voice and more reality shows are popular singing reality shows. There are many child artists who participate in these shows and become famous for their melodious voice. Let us take a look at some of the children in reality shows who rose to fame and got recognised for their talent.

Child singers who have sung in various reality shows

Arhaan Hussain Khan

Arhaan Khan was born in a musical family and it is said that he learned music from his dad Shahab Hussain and his grandfathers, Ustaad Maqbool Hussain Khan Sahab and Ustaad Masroor Hussain Khan Sahab. He has sung many ad jingles like Parle-G, Horlicks and also for many movies.

He took part in the reality show The Voice Kids where the audience loved his voice and praised him for it. However, he did not win The Voice Kids title but he won the heart of the audience. Let us take a look at some of Arhaan Khan's performances.

Soyab Ali

Soyab Ali is a young singer from Mewat, Haryana. He belongs to the same place from where Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali belongs. The young talent always had a dream of competing against Salman Ali and he also defeated Indian Idol 10 winner. He sang in the reality show Superstar Singer. Even though he was eliminated from the show, Soyab Ali has a great fan base at a young age. Take a look at his performance with Salman Ali.

Prity Bhattacharjee

One of the famous child singer Prity Bhattacharjee. She has sung in the reality show Superstar Singer and won the 2019 title. The young talent mesmerized the judges and the audience with her soulful voice. Take a look at her performance.

