'Children Of Bodom' Lead Guitarist Vocalist Alexi Laiho Dies At 41

Acclaimed guitarist and frontman for Finnish metal outfit 'Children of Bodom', Alexi Laiho died at his home in Helsinki, Finland, last week, according to a statement from his management team. He was 41. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Napalm Records, the Independent music label posted a statement from Bodom After Midnight on Twitter. Along with a picture of Alexi, the statement read that it was with heavy hearts and great sadness that they had to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho. Further, the statement read that they were devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of their dear friend and band member. The sad news was signed by Alexi’s bandmates Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen. Fans were in absolute shock to hear about Alexi Laiho's death.

Statement from Bodom After Midnight:



It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho. We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our dear friend and band member.



Daniel, Mitja & Waltteri pic.twitter.com/AohWJpfnFg — Napalm Records (@NapalmRecords) January 4, 2021

One of the fans commented saying that it was ‘Heartbreaking.’ He also said that Alexi was one of the main reasons he got into metal and Alexi made some of his favourite albums and he didn't expect his death to come so soon. Another fan also said that it was the first time he was genuinely upset by the death of somebody he never met or talked to. Monsters of Rock also shared the news on their Twitter handle. Sharing a gif of Alexi, they said that they were shocked and saddened by the news that 'Children of Bodom' guitarist Alexi Laiho had passed away.

Heartbreaking. One of the main reasons i got into metal. Fantastic musician and made some of my favourite albums. He was in a bad way for a while, but didn't expect it to come to this so soon. R.I.P Alexi — Chris (@MichuBacca) January 4, 2021

I don't know what to say might be the first time I am genuinely upset by the death of somebody I never met/talked to



CoB was the band that sparked my love for the sound of guitars and non-clean vocals became my favourite band as a teen



Rip — Megan (@MeganIsSaying) January 4, 2021

We are shocked and saddened by the news that Children of Bodom guitarist Alexi Laiho has passed away. #rip #alexilaiho #ripalexilaiho #childrenofbodom pic.twitter.com/FOAYwkFnFF — Monsters Of Rock® (@MonstersOfRock) January 4, 2021

Alexi Laiho ranked consistently as one of the best guitarists in the world and received widespread acclaim for his work. His music career featured more than 25 years in Children of Bodom, which was founded by him in 1993 along with Jaska Raatikainen. At Helsinki Festival in 2015, he had led a group of 100 guitarists in a concert piece he composed. He was also the guitarist in Sinergy, The Local Band, and Kylahullut, and had played with Thy Serpent, Impaled Nazarene, and Warmen and Hypocrisy. Last year, he formed supergroup Bodom After Midnight and had begun to record music with them which is due to be released posthumously.

