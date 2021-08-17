Chinese-Canadian Artist Kris Wu Arrested On Alleged Rape Charges Following Probe

After being detained for two weeks, Chinese Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been arrested on alleged rape charges. Touted as a major event in the Chinese entertainment industry, the controversy gave rise to one of the biggest #MeToo movements on the Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo. The case first came to public attention in July after which authorities immediately sprung into action to probe into the allegations.

Kris Wu arrested on suspicion of rape

According to a report from ANI, the 30-year-old Chinese-Canadian pop star and former member of the South Korean boyband EXO, Kris Wu, known in Chinese as Wu Yifan, was arrested on suspicion of rape. The arrest came two weeks after the artist was detained after being accused of allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old while she was drunk. The prosecutor’s office of the Beijing district of Chaoyang issued a statement which proved that Wu's arrest was formally approved. However, no other details of the charges were provided.

More on Kris Wu's alleged rape charges

For the unversed, the singer was accused by a 19-year-old former fan on the Chinese social media app Weibo of having sex with her while she was drunk. The complainant was 17-year-old at the time of the incident. In an interview given to a Chinese internet site NetEase, the former fan alleged that at least eight women, including two minors, came forward with being lured into having sex with him on the pretence of being cast in his projects.

The singer later threatened the victim to file a defamation suit. The 30-year-old later issued a statement that read,

"I didn't respond earlier because I didn't want to interfere with judicial proceedings... but I cannot bear it anymore. I only met Miss Du Meizhu once at a friend's gathering, I didn't ply her with alcohol… I have never 'coerced women into sex' or engaged in 'date rape'."

According to Global Times, the Chinese-Canadian pop star also attempted to pay the accuser a 'hush money' amounting to 500,000 yuan ($77,166). The case garnered national media attention with netizens applauding the authorities for the recent development. Several luxury brands associated with Kris Wu like Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Porsche, Lancôme, L’Oréal, Kans, Master Kong Iced Tea, Tuborg Brewery, etc have since dropped him.

IMAGE- AP

