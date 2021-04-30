Chinmayi Sripada Announces Online Musical Concert To Thank COVID Warriors

Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripada has been gathering resources to help people in every way possible in this difficult time. From spreading awareness against fake messages being circulated on social media to providing financial aids to students who are unable to pay their fees, Chinmayi has extended her help wherever she could. She recently took to her Instagram to announce that she is going to conduct an online concert as a token of gratitude to the COVID warriors.

Chinmayi Sripada’s live musical concert

In her Instagram post, Chinmayi wrote, “Online concert announcement. This community has done so much and has donated a lot to many students. I am having a concert tomorrow evening 6.45 PM to 8 PM online here. This is me saying thanks. To those who donated and didn’t want a video. And to those who have helped so many students and families in need. Much love”.

As soon as the announcement was made by Chinmayi, her fans and followers rushed in to appreciate her sweet gesture. One of her fans called her a sweetheart while another said that she was the ‘best’. Check out their reactions below.

Earlier, Chinmayi shared a 'hopeful' post for her fans. Her post read, "It is very difficult to keep one's head above all the death and despair. I seem to be hearing ambulance sirens all the time. I am focusing on raising money for those in need, focusing on raising for this fundraising activity. I am not sharing news articles on purpose. You're seeing it anyway. This feed will be about helping. To hang on to whatever little hope and sanity we all have left in this country while we all help each other".

More on Chinmayi Sripada's songs

Chinmayi has lent her voice to some of the blockbuster tracks not only from the south-Indian industry but Bollywood as well. Some of her most popular south-Indian songs are Oru Deivam Thantha Poovae, Komma Veedi, Amma Nuvvante and Venakane Unn. Her popular Bollywood chartbusters are Mera Naam Mary Hai, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka, Tere Bina and Mast Magan.

COVID cases in India

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India and has witnessed a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases ever since the second wave began to hit. The state recorded 63,309 cases and fatalities were recorded at 985. The number of active cases in the state is recorded to be 6,73,481. Total active cases in India stand at 30,84,797.

