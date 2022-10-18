Chinmayi Sripada Ends Surrogacy Speculations With Baby Bump Pic, 'was Protecting Myself'

Months after singer Chinmayi Sripada and her actor-director husband Rahul Ravindran welcomed their twins, a girl and a boy in June this year, the two were subjected to claims of opting for surrogacy. The two stars who named their children Driptah and Sharvas were questioned to have welcomed the two through surrogacy as the singer never shared pictures from her pregnancy.

In a bid to shut down the trolls and clap back at them, Sripada took to Instagram and dropped a mirror selfie, flaunting her baby bump. This is the first time, she has shared a picture from her pregnancy. Through the caption, Sripada even mentioned how this was the only selfie she took during the 32nd week of her pregnancy.

Chinmayi Sripada ends surrogacy speculations with a picture

Posing in a gown, she shared the picture and wrote, "The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks." Earlier, she had announced welcoming the two through a special post on Instagram and wrote, "Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our universe. Instagram has still shadow-banned me. I cannot respond to DMs truly sorry. And thank you. DMs will be responded from (sic)."

Soon after she had announced the news, fans started to speculate that the couple opted for the surrogacy route for their twins. The star shunned all the remarks with a video on Instagram where she replied that she is not bothered about all those remarks. "I'm absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post pictures of me being pregnant. Only those who were in my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself."



After a miscarriage, the singer mentioned how she was skeptical to reveal much about her pregnancy. Sripada revealed that it does not really care whether a person has welcomed a child through surrogacy, IVF, C-section, or more as a mother is a mother and she is least bothered by what people are questioning or talking about her revelation. She further added that she will not be unveiling the faces of her kids anytime soon, "I was and will always be guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle."

IMAGE: Instagram/chinmayisripaada