Singing reality TV show, Indian Idol Telugu is all set to premiere on Friday, February 25 on the Telugu OTT platform, aha. The makers of the show recently revealed the judging panel of the show which includes Thaman SS, Nithya Menen and Singer Karthik. As soon as the announcement surfaced online, netizens in large numbers slammed the creators for adding #MeToo accused Karthik as a judge. Now, singer Chinmayi Sripada, who back in 2018, took a stand against lyricist Vairamuthu, singer Karthik and others with her #MeToo allegations, have now extended support to netizens who are condemning the makers.

Chinmayi Sripada reacts to a user's comment

While calling out the makers of Indian Idol Telugu, a social media shared a poster of the show stating, "Some adjectives are important. He is not Karthik - He is meToo accused (by multiple women) Karthik. The victims find it hard to find work, the accused will be the judges (sic)." As soon as the message caught the attention of Chinmayi Sripada, she quickly re-shared it on her profile claiming that it is 'exhausting' for her to take a stand at such incidents every single time.

The former judge added that she's received multiple DMs from users to raise a voice against the makers' decision. Replying to the same, Chinmayi expressed that it is a need of the hour for everyone to step up and do their bit. She articulated, "I have received multiple DMs about this. As someone fighting the system legally - it is exhausting for me to be calling EVERY such event out - and they dime a dozen - while everyone sits back and watches the drama. Sexual harassment is a societal problem and everyone needs to step up and do their bit. Please."



She continued, "Beyond a point, it seems like there are just 5-6 of us women facing various court cases having had to do the labour and then answer 'How come you didn't call it out! Is it because he is upper caste? Also, don't ask me about women being enablers. 3 ish years down the line - I know enough women who enable predators too. Gender doesn't matter. I look at them as enablers. That's all. (sic)" Take a look at the reaction below:

It is the first time when Indian Idol will be released in the Telugu version. The upcoming show will be hosted by Indian Idol season 5 winner Sreerama Chandra.

Image: Instagram/@chinmayisripaada, @nithyamenen