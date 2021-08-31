Chris Brown Hurls Expletive At Kanye West On Instagram; Is It Over 'Donda' Collaboration?

Kanye West's album, Donda, has been in the news for the past few weeks. Apart from the fans' excitement of the album finally coming out, it has also been a part of numerous controversies. The latest was Chris Brown hitting out at the rapper for allegedly excluding his verse from one of the tracks.

Chris Brown fumes at Kanye West over Donda album

Chris Brown took to his Instagram stories to hurl an expletive at Kanye West. The post has now been deleted. In his next message, the Say Goodbye artist used the words 'Nah he tweakin' which also seemed to be for Kanye West; another post that was deleted.

While the singer did not mention any reason for his gesture, it is being stated that Chris was fuming over his verse for the song New Again in Donda not making it to the final cut.

The song New Again, which has been listed at No. 18 in the 27-song album, has Kanye and Chris as writers along with Gwin, Abernathy, M. Williams, Cubina, P Jahanbin, N Jahanbin, Laraya Robinson and Njapa.

Chris and Kanye have previously collaborated on two songs. Down, from Chris's second studio album Exclusive, had featured Kanye as a co-writer and performer. Later, Kanye's track Waves from his seventh album, The Life of Pablo, had Chris and Kid Cudi as featured artists.

However, that is not all. Even rapper Soulja Boy expressed his displeasure as he claimed that his verse did not make it to the final cut.

'Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song "remote control" and I don't hear my verse on it", he wrote. Apart from expletives, he also wrote, "Tell homie don't hit my phone anymore'.

Among other controversies, Kanye himself did not seem pleased about Universal releasing his album on Sunday and wrote on Instagram that they had released it without his approval.

Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian,who had made a grand appearance at the third listening event for the album, too was a part of headlines after the album launch. She posted screenshots of the tracks in Donda on low volume, making fans state that she had shared it even without listening to it. The reality star later corrected it and re-shared the posts.