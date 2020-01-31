Chris Brown's Best Songs That Will Add 'New Flame' To Your Playlist

Chris Brown, famously known for his unique style and his dance moves, is an American singer and rapper. Chris Brown stepped into the musical scene at the age of 16. Born in Tappahannock, Virginia, he was involved in the church choir and several local talent shows at his young age. Here are some of the best Chris Brown songs you need to add to your dance playlist.

'She Ain't You'

The retro feel song was released as the fourth single from the album F.A.M.E. She Ain't You escalated to number five on the R&B songs chart while hitting the top 20 on mainstream pop radio. It was one of the ten biggest R&B songs of the year. The song was a tribute to Michael Jackson by Chris Brown.

'Loyal' feat. Lil Wayne and Tyga

Loyal is a rap dance number by Chris Brown released as a single through his sixth studio album, X. The song also features Lil Wayne and Tyga. The 2014 release peaked at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100. It stayed on the chart for 36 weeks.

'Turn Up the Music'

Turn Up The Music is Chris Brown's first single from his album, Fortune. Fortune was the rapper's fifth studio album. Turn Up the Music was written and produced by the duo The Underdogs. The dance track was released in 2012. The rap ranked at 10th in the US while going all the way to the 1st rank on the UK pop singles.

'Yo (Excuse Me Miss)'

Yo (Excuse Me Miss) was the second in the top 10 hit singles from Chris Brown's self-titled album collection. The dance song is also his second single song. The album sold over two million copies in the US alone. Chris Brown earned two Grammy Award nominations for Best New Artist and Best Contemporary R&B Album. The hip hop rap song was released in 2005.

'Don't Wake Me Up'

Don't Wake Me Up released in 2012. Helmed by Colin Tilley, the storyline of the song depicts Chris Brown moving in and out of a dream world.

