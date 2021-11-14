Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Found Dead; Singer 'absolutely Devastated & Heartbroken'

Musician Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter Hannah has passed away at 25. The youngster was found dead at her residence in Nashville. The law enforcement authorities found her body on Friday, as per a report by People, and an investigation into the circumstances is currently underway.

The Leave This Town artist was busy with his Dearly Beloved Tour when the incident took place. He has now headed to Tennessee, where his family lives. The singer announced that he was taking time off from his tour, which have been cancelled or postponed.

Chris Daughtry issues statement on daughter Hannah's death

Daughtry took to Instagram and wrote that he was still processing the events of the last 24 hours, along with an image of Hannah. The 41-year-old wrote he was 'absolutely devastated and heartbroken.' Chris Daughtry shared it was 'another huge hit' to his family after the death of his mother to cancer, but he could not say goodbye to his 'precious Hannah' like he could for his mother.

He thanked people for the 'kind words' and condolences, and that they were 'truly felt and appreciated. 'Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you," he wrote as he added that it 'hurts so deeply.

Chris Daughtry shared Hannah with wife Deanna. They have been married since 2000. Apart from Hannah and Griffin, children from Deanna's previous marriage, the couple has twins, Adalynn Rose and Noah James, who will turn 11 this month.

Deanna took to Instagram to post an image of a burning candle and the message that all currently scheduled shows for Daughtry will be cancelled or postponed due to the unexpected death of their daughter Hannah. The family conveyed their gratitude to people for their understanding and 'respectfully' asked for privacy during the 'difficult time.' She added that further details will be made available later since the investigation into the tragic death was still underway.

In another post, she dropped several pictures of Hannah. right from her selfies, family pictures and moments of the mother showering love on her. Addressing her as her 'first born', she wrote that she loved her 'endlessly'. Conveying gratitude for the 'outpouring of love' as they mourned the loss of their

Hannah had injuries on her body that led to her death, Deanna wrote and added that they were awaiting the autopsy reports to determine how the injuries were caused. "Our hearts are broken," read the message.