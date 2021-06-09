Chris Martin Hints At A Coldplay X BTS Collaboration; Says He Loves And Respects Them

Coldplay artist Chris Martin recently hinted towards a possible collaboration with the South Korean boy band, BTS. In an interaction with the international portal, PopCrush, the musician revealed that he has nothing but love and respect for the seven boys and he believes they are very cool in what they do. He further added that if the right song comes along, he would never say no to collaborating with the band. BTS has lately been in the news for their latest English number, Butter, which has been taking the internet by storm, ever since it was dropped.

Chis Martin’s take on Coldplay

International musician Chris Martin has lately been in the headlines as Coldplay released their latest single, Higher Power on May 6th. As the band is currently working on their next studio album, fans have been hopeful about their collaborations and most followers have also been speculating the presence of BTS in the list. In a recent interaction with PopCrush, Chris Martin expressed his admiration for the South Korean band and said that he loves them a lot. When asked about a possible collaboration between the two bands, Chris said that if the right song comes along, he wouldn’t say no to it.

Chris Martin further added that he has a lot of love and respect for all seven guys in the band. He feels they are just very cool and also sing about cool things. He loves the fact that they are such a huge name globally and sing most of their songs in Korean, which, according to him is great as they don’t always have to sing in English.

The BTS army is quite hopeful about the collaboration and has also resorted to social media to express their desire. Previously, BTS had performed Coldplay’s Fix You in an MTV unplugged episode and it was quick to gain attention from all parts of the world. BTS member V has also been quite vocal about his love for the international band, making the possible collaboration even more special for the fans.

IMAGE: COLDPLAY AND BTS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.