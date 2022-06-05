Chris Martin Talks About Pursuing His 'distant Dream' After Coldplay Stops Making Music

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently opened up about his future as he talked about pursuing his 'distant dream' of becoming a 'Broadway star' after the band stopped making music. The Paradise star made an announcement earlier in December 2021 that the band will stop making new music, stating that their last proper record will come out in 2025, after which they will only do tours.

Chris Martin says his dream is to become a 'Broadway star'

Chris Martin has recently shared that he wants to become a Broadway star. As per the reports by aceshowbiz.com, the Fix You star has said, "I have this distant dream of being in Mary Poppins on Broadway or something, but that's a long way off." Speaking on his cameo roles on Modern Family and Curb Your Enthusiasm, the Yellow hitmaker stated, "Modern Family was my daughter's favourite show at the time and we bonded over that show. And Curb Your Enthusiasm is Curb Your Enthusiasm so how could you ever say no to that. I'm not an actor clearly I'm good for a cameo or two here and there."

Chris Martin revealed the shocking news of deciding to not make music on a special show with the BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley. Whiley stated that the band may do some collaborations but the Coldplay catalog will finish then. This is not the first time that Martin has spoken about the retirement of the band, but still, the news took fans by shock.

More on Coldplay

Coldplay is one of the most successful bands with nine studio albums to their name. In 2000, the band released their first record, Parachutes, and bagged one of their biggest hits of the year with My Universe, a collaboration with world-famous K-pop band BTS. The band received acclaim for albums such as A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), and others.

A sombre track with Selena Gomez was among the other big collaborations. In 2025, they will release their last schedule as the band has decided to retire after their 25th anniversary.

Image: Instagram/@chrismartinfans