Chris Young's Birthday Quiz: Can You Match The Singer's Song To Its Lyrics?

Chris Young's birthday is right around the corner. The prolific musician has delivered songs that have been deemed as relatable and melodious by people from all walks of life. If you're someone who thinks they are well-versed with Chris Young songs, you can test the same out by taking the Chris Young quiz below. Find out how well do you know Chris Young's discography right here.
Chris Young's birthday quiz: Guess the song by the lyrics
1) "My buddy Jason, he's the sheriff
He'll flash his lights but let me go
My boy Randy, he's a preacher
My girl Megan, she's been Teacher of the Year"
a) Famous Friends
b) Aw Naw
c) Sober Saturday Night
d) You
2) "I just might have to stay
Aw naw, look at the time y'all
What happened to coats on, long gone...
I should be halfway home but aw naw"
a) Have To Stay
b) Long Gone
c) Aw Naw
d) None of the above
3) "No, I'm not hungover it's true, but I'm still not over you
All messed up, all strung out, I was sitting at home breaking down
I'm not out there getting high underneath some neon lights
Ain't no whiskey strong enough to make things right"
a) All Messed Up
b) Sober Saturday Night
c) Make Things Right
d) Neon Lights
4) "The sun can do the job in the daytime
But the moon ain't quite bright enough
To light up the way to playtime for people like us
Just like a beachside beacon"
a) Daytime
b) Bright Enough
c) Beachside Beacon
d) Neon
5) "Like, my dad saying work that job,
But don't work your life away.
And, momma telling me to drop to drop some cash
Into the offering plate on Sunday."
a) The Man I Want To Be
b) Voices
c) Away
d) Sunday
6) "Yeah I'm hangin' on, hangin' on
To every word you say
Every move you make
I'm hangin' on, hangin' on"
a) Hangin' On
b) Every Word
c) Every Move
d) None of the above
7) "You say you and her are really over
Don't wanna make up just to fall apart again
You say you want off this roller coaster
Well, friend, let me ask you this"
a) Neon
b) Really Over
c) Friend
d) Don't Leave Her
8) "When it grabs a hold of you and won't let go
And you feel like she's always been in your soul
And as time goes by she's still surprising you
That's how you know it's true"
a) Old Love Feels New
b) Won't Let Go
c) Tap His Chest
d) None of the above
9) "A kid from my town only eight or nine
Who took a punch from cancer, but he won that fight
He hit his first home run first time at the plate
Then he pointed at the sky, and it made me think"
a) Cancer
b) If That Ain't God
c) Home Run
d) The Sky
10) "Come and rest your head against my chest
'Cause I'm the one for you
You don't have to look any more
Your search is through"
a) Search
b) The One For You
c) Rest
d) You're Gonna Love Me
Answers: 1-a, 2-c, c-b, 4-d, 5-b, 6-a, 7-d, 8-a, 9-b, 10-d
