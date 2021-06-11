Chris Young's Birthday Quiz: Can You Match The Singer's Song To Its Lyrics?

Chris Young's birthday is right around the corner. The prolific musician has delivered songs that have been deemed as relatable and melodious by people from all walks of life. If you're someone who thinks they are well-versed with Chris Young songs, you can test the same out by taking the Chris Young quiz below. Find out how well do you know Chris Young's discography right here.

Chris Young's birthday quiz: Guess the song by the lyrics

1) "My buddy Jason, he's the sheriff

He'll flash his lights but let me go

My boy Randy, he's a preacher

My girl Megan, she's been Teacher of the Year"

a) Famous Friends

b) Aw Naw

c) Sober Saturday Night

d) You

2) "I just might have to stay

Aw naw, look at the time y'all

What happened to coats on, long gone...

I should be halfway home but aw naw"

a) Have To Stay

b) Long Gone

c) Aw Naw

d) None of the above

3) "No, I'm not hungover it's true, but I'm still not over you

All messed up, all strung out, I was sitting at home breaking down

I'm not out there getting high underneath some neon lights

Ain't no whiskey strong enough to make things right"

a) All Messed Up

b) Sober Saturday Night

c) Make Things Right

d) Neon Lights

4) "The sun can do the job in the daytime

But the moon ain't quite bright enough

To light up the way to playtime for people like us

Just like a beachside beacon"

a) Daytime

b) Bright Enough

c) Beachside Beacon

d) Neon

5) "Like, my dad saying work that job,

But don't work your life away.

And, momma telling me to drop to drop some cash

Into the offering plate on Sunday."

a) The Man I Want To Be

b) Voices

c) Away

d) Sunday

6) "Yeah I'm hangin' on, hangin' on

To every word you say

Every move you make

I'm hangin' on, hangin' on"

a) Hangin' On

b) Every Word

c) Every Move

d) None of the above

7) "You say you and her are really over

Don't wanna make up just to fall apart again

You say you want off this roller coaster

Well, friend, let me ask you this"

a) Neon

b) Really Over

c) Friend

d) Don't Leave Her

8) "When it grabs a hold of you and won't let go

And you feel like she's always been in your soul

And as time goes by she's still surprising you

That's how you know it's true"

a) Old Love Feels New

b) Won't Let Go

c) Tap His Chest

d) None of the above

9) "A kid from my town only eight or nine

Who took a punch from cancer, but he won that fight

He hit his first home run first time at the plate

Then he pointed at the sky, and it made me think"

a) Cancer

b) If That Ain't God

c) Home Run

d) The Sky

10) "Come and rest your head against my chest

'Cause I'm the one for you

You don't have to look any more

Your search is through"

a) Search

b) The One For You

c) Rest

d) You're Gonna Love Me

Answers: 1-a, 2-c, c-b, 4-d, 5-b, 6-a, 7-d, 8-a, 9-b, 10-d

