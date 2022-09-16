Chrissy Teigen spoke at length about the real story behind the loss of her son Jack two years ago, mentioning that it wasn't a miscarriage but an abortion. Back in 2020, the model and her singer husband John Legend revealed that they lost their son Jack owing to pregnancy complications, stating it was a miscarriage. Teigen even said the revelation that it was in fact an abortion came as a shock to her.

The model recalled the difficult time, mentioning that halfway through her pregnancy it was very clear that her son won't survive. She added her own life was also in jeopardy, had there been no medical intervention. Chrissy Teigen, who shares kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with John Legend is currently pregnant with another child.

Speaking at social impact agency, Propper Daley’s 'A Day of Unreasonable Conversation' summit. Chrissy said, "Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."

Labelling it as abortion, she added, "Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

Teigen says her realisation came shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June this year, adding that John Legend made him realise it. The model said she became 'frustrated' that they told the world it was a miscarriage, feeling silly for not realising what it was for over a year.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHRISSYTEIGEN)