Chrissy Teigen-John Legend Reveal Their Newborn Daughter's Name, Share Her First Glimpse

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who welcomed their baby girl on January 13, finally revealed her name. Not only this, but they also shared the first glimpse of their daughter on social media. The couple named their baby 'Esti Maxine Stephens'.

In the picture, the couple's older children, Luna and Miles can be seen holding their younger sibling. They were also gazing at her in an extremely adorable way.

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post

Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, Chrissy wrote, "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕" She added, "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X".

See post:

John Legend's Instagram post

John Legend also took to social media to share that his house is overflowing with love and joy. He wrote, "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy." He further wrote, "I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…"

Check out the post:

As soon as Chrissy and John dropped the news, several celebrities took to the comment section of the post to congratulate the couple. Viola Davis commented, "Aaaaaahhh!!!! Mazaltov!!!! Blessings to you and yours!!! Beautiful". Bus Phillips wrote, "I love the name Esti. Perfect. Congratulations" While Kris Jenner wrote, "We can’t wait to meet her!!!", Christie Blinklety penned, "ESTI you were just born into the BESTI loving family! Oh happy Day‼️Congratulations Sweet Family‼️"

Chrissy Teigen's maternity phase

In August 2022, Chrissy took to social media to announce her pregnancy by sharing photos of her baby bump. The good news came nearly two years after John and she lost their son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy. Later, she revealed that her late son's passing was the result of a life-saving abortion, not a miscarriage.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the model said, "'Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago".