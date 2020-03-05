Chrissy Teigen Reveals That She Has Breast Implants, Says She Wants Them Out

Chrissy Teigen was known for her pages in a leading magazine long before she became the Queen of Twitter and of cookbooks. In her cover story for a leading magazine, Chrissy revealed that it led her to undergo plastic surgery and shared that she had her breasts implanted when she was 20. She added that it was more for a swimsuit thing as she thought if she would be posing on her back, she wants them to be perky.

Chrissy Teigen reveals she had breast implants, says she wants them out now

The model further added that then one has kids and the breasts fill up with milk and the implants deflate and now she is sc***ed. Chrissy Teigen further clarified that she honestly kept them of the cup size and just filled them out so that they are rounder and firmer. She further stated that she wants them out now. She also added that if she could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.

Chrissy Teigen said that she thinks that one has to replace the implants every 10 years. She added that when one has kids, they have to think about the risks of surgery and joked that it is not how she wants to die, in b**b surgery. Chrissy's outlook on breast surgery changed after she had kids and so did her body confidence.

Chrissy Teigen said that she used to weigh herself every morning, afternoon, and night to a point where she knew what scales would say after a meal. She shared that she did that for eight years and had one particular weight target that she wanted to reach. She further added that it changed with her kids, Luna and Miles and added that it took her a year to be comfortable with her new normal number. Chrissy Teigen no longer lets anyone talk down on her body and does not shy away from clapping back on haters.

