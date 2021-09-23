Last Updated:

Classic Kids Show Teletubbies To Make A Comeback With The Reunion Album, ‘Ready, Set, GO!’

The fan-favourites, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back again with a musical reunion after over 20 years. The album is set to be released on October 15.

Adelle Fernandes
Teletubbies

According to reports by Billboard, the much-loved Teletubbies are back again after more than two decades to take their audience on a musical adventure. Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are gearing up to get the band back together as they will shortly release their reunion album, Ready, Set, GO! The album is set to be released on October 15, 2021.

Teletubbies to make a comeback with their reunion album

The much-loved Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po will soon be back with yet another album after more than 20 years. Ready, Set, GO! will be followed by the 1998 hit Teletubbies: The Album, which rose to sixth place on Billboard's Kids Albums chart in 1999. Their other album, Teletubbies say 'Eh-oh' grabbed its place at number one on the UK Singles Chart. The Teletubbies will release ten music videos as part of the countdown to the release of their all-new album. One music video will be released every Sunday morning beginning from September 25.

A teaser of the album was uploaded on the Teletubbies YouTube channel as they asked viewers to 'Join the dance party with the Teletubbies'. The teaser featured the playful bunch having a gala time as they sing and dance to a catchy foot-tapping number. The video features the four in colourful surroundings and excellent animations.

Watch the teaser clip of Ready, Set, GO! here

The Teletubbies were recently in the news after they took to their Twitter account to ask Lil Nas X to collaborate with them for their next album. The rapper was prompt to reply to the Teletubbies as he wrote, "Alright bet! me and Tinky Winky on the hook, Dipsy & Po on the verses and we'll let Laa Laa do the outro[sic]."

Kate Herron, the director of Loki, revealed some time ago that Teletubbies was one of the shows that inspired the superhero series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director revealed that Blade Runner, Mad Men, and Teletubbies were the top three shows and films that inspired Loki. The director mentioned that viewers should watch the show to know the influence of the much-loved British Kids television series.

