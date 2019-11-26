Metal Bands: Classic Rock Bands To Jam On With Your Squad

The metal genre of the music is usually considered a loud, aggressive style of rock music, which has powerful sounding and strong rhythms that are repeated. The bands who play heavy-metal music generally include instruments like guitars, a bass guitar and drums, electronic keyboards, and organs among others. There are many different well-known metal bands across the globe. Here are a few you can jam on with your squad:

AC/DC

AC/DC is a hard rock band from Australia founded by Malcolm Young and Angus Young. Often considered pioneers of heavy metal, AC/DC keeps their music style rock and roll. Here are a few notable songs and albums of the band:

Let There Be Rock

Back in Black

Thunderstruck

You Shook Me All Night Long

Whole Lotta Rosie

Metallic Band

Metallica is an American metal band formed in 1981 by vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich. The band based in San Fransisco has reportedly released ten studio albums, four live albums, a cover album, five extended plays, 37 singles and 39 music videos. The band has also won nine Grammy Awards. Metallica has been listed as the greatest artist of all time by magazines a leading magazine too. Their album released in 1991 titled Black Album earned them the largest commercial success but also divided some of their original fans.

Master of Puppets

Last Caress / Green Hell

Sad but True

Some Kind of Monster

That Was Just Your Life

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden is an English heavy metal band formed in East London, during 1975 by bassist and songwriter Steve Harris. Reportedly, the band has grown to thirty-nine albums, including sixteen studio albums, twelve live albums, four extended plays, and seven compilations. Often considered as one of the most successful heavy metal bands in history, they also won the Ivor Novello Award for international achievement in 2002. Here are a few songs of the band to listen:

Hallowed Be Thy Name

Fear of the Dark

The Number of the Beast

Phantom of the Opera

2 Minutes to Midnight

