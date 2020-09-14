CL’s Post Up Marks A ‘power’ Return After Hiatus; Fans Welcome Back ‘OG Queen’

K-pop’s second-generation idol CL had kept her fans under uncertainties about her return to the K-pop industry. However, CL’s Post Up marks her commendable return, as per many fans. The former member of 2NE1 made a ‘stunning’ return with the song that has been much awaited by fans since it was first announced in August.

CL's Post Up boasts of everything powerful

CL can be seen dressed up in lose-fitted, statement looks for the MV of her track which originally released towards the end of 2019. The track is a part of her EP In the Name of Love. CL’s Post Up was originally without the MV and fans were expecting the music video in the later half of 2019. However, like the popular saying, ‘Better Late Than Never’, the snazzy music video with black and red graphics has finally taken CL’s fandom by storm.

CL's In The Name of Love EP track-

CL, also known by her birth name Lee Chae-rin, is one of the most influential idols since 2009 as per Meaww.com. Originally, a member of 2NE1, the singer and rapper has been out of business in 2016, as per reports in Meaww. However, the debut song post the hiatus boasts of everything powerful as per fans.

Lee Chae-rin was with YG Entertainment post the disbandment until 2019, but as soon as she left the Company, she released six songs in the aforementioned EP. Back then, there was news of a music video release which never saw the light of day. However, CL fans are celebrating a powerful return.

One fan wrote, "CL you've did it again! Raising the bars and doing it so flawlessly. Just dancing in front of the screen in the studio and yet the charisma is already penetrating through the screen, that's something ONLY YOU can do and this is just a comeback trailer! You ate up the choreo too!! Can't wait for October. CL WORLD DOMINATION! GZBz rise!!"

Some more reactions to CL's song by fans of the K-pop star-

Snippet Credits- CL's Post-Up YouTube comments section

Watch CL's In The Name of Love- Post-Up official video

