CMA Awards 2020: Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth Perform 'I Hope' For The First Time

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth performed their song I Hope for the first time at the CMA Awards 2020 last night, on November 11, 2020. They made quite a dynamic duo, although they were meeting each other for the very first time. Read on to know more about the performance and song.

Also Read: CMT Awards 2020 Winner's List: Have A Look At The Winners Of This Year's CMT Awards

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth perform I Hope for the first time

If you weren't singing along to @GabbyBarrett_ and @CharliePuth on the #CMAawards, you've never had your heart broken. pic.twitter.com/I6ZHRQWZgE — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth performed their song I Hope for the first time on stage at the Country Music Association Awards, last night on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. This was the first time ever the two performed together, and the rehearsal of the song was the very first time Barrett and Puth met in person. I Hope, which has been a smash hit and garnered quite a lot of love, was all put together virtually while the world was still in lockdown.

Also Read: Gabby Barrett And Cade Foehner Announce That They Are Expecting Their First Child

The two performed the radio contemporary hit, with Charlie Puth playing the piano, and Barrett sitting on a stool across the stage, maintaining a safe distance throughout the performance. The low-key production and choreography proved the pair’s exceptional vocal abilities. Additionally the song has been nominated as the Single of the Year, and Gabby has received a nod for the New Artist of the Year.

As per iHeart.com, prior to the performance, Gabby Barrett who is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy joked that she hopes she will be able to breathe while performing. She sarcastically said, “Hopefully it goes well. I’m having a hard time breathing, being in the third trimester and the baby just crushing your diaphragm, you know, all the good things! I’m really excited and I think it’s gonna come together really well.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift Set To Perform Betty' At 2020 ACM Awards

Also Read: Did Ryan Seacrest Suffer A Stroke On American Idol's Final Episode This Season?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.