CMA Awards 2021: Luke Combs Bags 'Entertainer Of The Year'; Check Full Winners' List Here

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@lukecombs/@davidbergman
The Country Music Association Awards or CMA awards recently honoured some of the talented country music artists and broadcasters for their outstanding contribution to the country music industry.
The CMA Awards 2021 was held on 10 October at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and was hosted by Luke Bryan. Chris Stapleton won awards under the categories namely Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year. On the other hand, Luke Combs bagged a trophy for being the Entertainer of the Year. Other artists in the CMA awards winners list include Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Jenee Fleenor and more. Take a look at the complete list of CMA Awards nominations for this year.
Eric Church
Luke Combs *WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce *WINNER
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
Zac Brown Band
Jenee Fleenor -- fiddle *WINNER
Paul Franklin -- steel guitar
Aaron Sterling -- drums
Ilya Toshinskiy -- banjo
Derek Wells - guitar
"29" - Carly Pearce
"Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen
"Heart" - Eric Church
"Skeletons" - Brothers Osborne
"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne *WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Jimmie Allen *WINNER
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown
"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett
"Hell Of A View" - Eric Church
"One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde
"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER
"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown
"Gone" - Dierks Bentley
"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER
"Younger Me" - Brothers Osborne
Jenee Fleenor *WINNER
Paul Franklin
Aaron Sterling
Ilya Toshinskiy
Derek Wells
"Forever After All" - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
"Hell Of A View" - Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
"One Night Standards" - Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
"Starting Over" - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton *WINNER
"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown
"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER
Jimmie Allen *WINNER
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.