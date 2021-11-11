CMA Awards 2021: Luke Combs Bags 'Entertainer Of The Year'; Check Full Winners' List Here

The Country Music Association Awards or CMA awards recently honoured some of the talented country music artists and broadcasters for their outstanding contribution to the country music industry.

The CMA Awards 2021 was held on 10 October at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and was hosted by Luke Bryan. Chris Stapleton won awards under the categories namely Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year. On the other hand, Luke Combs bagged a trophy for being the Entertainer of the Year. Other artists in the CMA awards winners list include Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Jenee Fleenor and more. Take a look at the complete list of CMA Awards nominations for this year.

Who won CMA Awards 2021?

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs *WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce *WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor -- fiddle *WINNER

Paul Franklin -- steel guitar

Aaron Sterling -- drums

Ilya Toshinskiy -- banjo

Derek Wells - guitar

Album of the Year

"29" - Carly Pearce

"Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen

"Heart" - Eric Church

"Skeletons" - Brothers Osborne

"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen *WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Single of the Year

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown

"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett

"Hell Of A View" - Eric Church

"One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Music Video of the Year

"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown

"Gone" - Dierks Bentley

"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER

"Younger Me" - Brothers Osborne

Song of the Year

"Forever After All" - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

"Hell Of A View" - Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

"One Night Standards" - Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over" - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Musical Event of the Year

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown

"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER

