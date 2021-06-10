CMT Awards 2021: Carrie Underwood Bags Top Prize While Kane Brown Takes Home Two Trophies

The CMT Awards 2021 went on air on Wednesday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET, which is 5:30 am IST of June 10, 2021. Singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood bagged one of the most prized accolades at the awards show this year, alongside singer John Legend. The Video of the Year award was presented to him and Carrie Underwood at CMT Awards 2021 for their 2020 song Hallelujah.

Carrie Underwoods and John Legend win at CMT Awards 2021

CMT Awards 2021 honoured John Legend and Carrie Underwood for their collaborative song, which was a part of the latter’s 2020 studio album named My Gift. While this Video of the Year award added to a long list of other ones Underwood has won over the years at CMT Awards, it was the first one for John Legend. Although Legend was not present there, Carrie Underwood collected the prize while congratulating him on his first CMT Awards win.

Carrie thanks fans and Hallelujah's director Randee St. Nicholas

Carrie Underwood later took to her social media handles to share their music video’s victory at the awards ceremony. Proudly posing with the trophy in her hands, Underwood thanked her fans. “What an incredible night at the @cmt awards! @johnlegend and I took home #VideoOfTheYear,” she wrote in the caption of her post. Further, the singer thanked the director of Hallelujah’s music video Randee St. Nicholas for her ‘beautiful work’ in it.

Co-host Kane Brown's double win at the awards night

CMT Music Awards 2021 winners list also includes singer, Kane Brown. While he co-hosted the awards night alongside Kelsea Ballerini, who also won an award, Kane was the only winner to be honoured with two different prizes at the show. Kane Brown bagged the Male Video of the Year award for Worship You and the Collaborative Video of the Year award with Chris Young for their song Famous Friends.

Kelsea Ballerini took home a trophy too

Kane Brown was also a nominee for the Video of the Year award that Carrie Underwood and John Legend triumphed this year. His song Worldwide Beautiful had made its way to the nominations under the prestigious category. His co-host Kelsea Ballerini, whose song hole in the bottle was also a nominee in the category, took home the CMT Performance of the Year award. She bagged it for her performance with Halsey for the song The Other Girl at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

